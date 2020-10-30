HOPKINS, Mo. — In about a week, North Nodaway students will stay home from school in an attempt to practice district remote learning procedures that will be used in the event of increased COVID-19 numbers or inclement weather.
North Nodaway Board of Education members approved at last week’s meeting a practice Alternative Methods of Instruction – Extended (AMI-X) Day set for Friday, Nov. 6.
Superintendent Chris Turpin suggested it as a good way to practice remote learning and also find out who might still need internet access as the year shifts toward inclement weather and the flu season.
Other questions the district hopes to find answers for includes, will the network even work with everyone doing AMI at the school? How will all students login to their classes if they’re all at one time?
“I think before we get to a process where we might need this, whether that’s through inclement weather or whether that is through a COVID situation, I think it would be nice if we could possibly try it,” Turpin said.
He said the district won’t be penalized by the state for the practice day. The district is scheduled for more than 1,100 hours as a school, when it is only required to be 1,044.
“I think it gives us an opportunity to try something that is important, that we want to do right,” Turpin said.
It also will give the district time to clean. A custodian has resigned, and while Maintenance Supervisor Heaven Jackson has pitched in, Turpin said he believes the buildings could use a thorough cleaning.
“I really do feel like our building isn’t as clean as it has been when we first started,” he said.
Turpin explained that the district is interviewing replacements, but the AMI-X day also will allow for custodians and teachers to deep clean.
He said teachers would be expected to be in the classrooms for the day and when they have a break could help clean.
“In reality teachers don’t lecture the entire period,” Turpin said.
Board members questioned if it was enough time for parents to plan care for their children. Turpin said this is more notice than if the district had to cancel for inclement weather, so he hoped they would have enough time to find child care.
Winter sports
The board voted 5-2 to continue requiring masks be worn at junior varsity basketball games. Board members Jerime Bix and Tim Blackford voted against the motion.
Board members only discussed the junior high school basketball season at last week’s meeting. Turpin said they would discuss the varsity season at next month’s meeting.
He explained that the district went into the winter sport season with the intention that every student has the right to have a full season. In order to accomplish this signs were posted to keep food and drinks out of the gym; all patrons were asked to wear masks and social distance by sitting with family groups. Spectators not able to wear a mask were asked not to attend. Home team spectators were only to sit on the home team side, visitors on the opposite side. Spectators were asked to only attend the contest they want to watch to keep the gym clear for other family members.
Board President Samantha Brown said, “With high school basketball — and I haven’t been to any junior high games — it’s just going to be way more packed. Masks have shown to help (stop) the spread.”
Turpin said some states like Iowa and counties in southern Missouri have tried to relax contact tracing. The North Nodaway school district has only had one student and three staff members contract the illness.
“I know we as superintendents wrote … a unified letter to the governor, to the state health department asking that they please give some reprieve to our local health agency to possibly not have as many people gone from contact,” Turpin said. “... Our county health doesn’t want to budge because they feel like they’re wanting to not have a lot of liability on them. We’re trying to get them to see if the state health department makes this choice then that will help relax some of this for some of the schools.”
Blackford asked what West Nodaway or other districts are doing for winter sports. Turpin said there are varying plans including the restriction of spectators in order to allow students to play.
“It’s not our job to tell the community what’s good for them,” said Bix.
Brown said, “Yeah it is. We’re protecting our students Jerime.”
Kane Oberhauser said for community members coming into the gym they “ought to know enough to wear it.”
Board member Jennifer Clements said that she doesn’t like the idea of limiting grandparents or other extended family members from attending games.
“I think that the masks are a much better decision, because masks have proven to keep people safe from getting it,” she said.
Through a recent survey sent out with several questions about safety during winter sports and options, the board received 144 responses from students, staff, parents and community members.
According to a letter from Turpin posted to the school website, 65 percent of responders wanted something done to help keep students and spectators safe, and still allow students to play.
“The community is asking for the board to do something,” he said. “Why would we not want to do something?”
Clements said the data didn’t tell her what she needs to know about how the community feels.
“As we get ready to look at high school, at what point, if our numbers stay at what level do we keep the masks and at what level to do we not? When do we reassess what we’re doing?” she asked.
Blackford said because this is a virus it will never be cured. “Will we always be in a pandemic with COVID-19? What about the flu? Is it going to turn to the flu now? … When is this going to end? When do we need to reevaluate? Is this going to happen in baseball? Is it going to happen again next year? What is our plan?”
Turpin said there’s a difference with one-gender sports and indoor versus outdoor sports.
“I think the main thing to worry about is what we have to do for those situations on the inside,” he said. “I do think that there are more schools doing something than not.”
Principal Roger Johnson said school districts to the west have required masks during the school day and schools to the east are limiting spectators.
“There’s efforts by everybody,” he said. “We’re just focusing on right now what we’re doing in the gym. We do a lot of things every day to encourage social distancing and limit people coming into our building. … We have done more maybe than you think.”
Other news
- Board members approved the senior class trip to Branson in May. Seniors Jordan Jenkins and Karson Oberhauser introduced the class schedule and plan of activities for the trip. The two noted the total estimated cost of the trip is $6,677 before taxes for 10 students and three sponsors. Oberhauser said the class has around $7,000 in its trip fund. Bix suggested the class consider more fundraising before the trip. The class also will need to purchase flowers and other items for graduation.
- The district was approved for a CARES Access grant to help provide Wi-Fi and connectivity for students should it have to resort to online learning. Nodaway County Commissioners have approved to supply most of the match, Turpin reported. The district cost is only $900 to receive around $8,000 worth of equipment and labor or installation.
- The district will now offer free breakfast and lunches for students until the end of June, through the extension of the USDA’s Summer Seamless option.
- The district purchased a Ford F250 with 82,000 miles and a Meyers blade and controller for snow plowing. Turpin said some of the district’s students are doing some welding on it at Northwest Technical School.
- The fall co-op committee meeting is set for 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at North Nodaway.
The board approved a bid of $14,809 from Derk Spire to epoxy floors at the elementary school during Christmas break. The previous bid winner had to back out of the project for timing reasons. Turpin said Spire believes he can complete the project within the district’s time restrictions.
Starting a facilities committee, Turpin is searching for a few parents and community members to serve along with some board members, the maintenance supervisor and staff members. The goal would be to assess the buildings and help develop short and long range plans.
Personnel
The board approved additions to the substitute teacher list.
- Lindsay Alexander, effective immediately
- Lindsay Sherlock, effective immediately
- ReAnne Mires, effective immediately