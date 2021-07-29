HOPKINS, Mo. — The North Nodaway Board of Education approved an air conditioning bid from Geist Heating and Air Conditioning during its July 21 meeting.
The school district received three air conditioning bids. At its meeting in June, the board discussed the wide range of the bids. Each original bid exceeded $50,000.
Superintendent Chris Turpin ran a bid sheet in a local newspaper for two weeks, in compliance with Missouri Statute.
Each company provided a new bid upon receiving the advertisement from Turpin. All three companies decided to use a mini-split system instead of a more expensive dedicated outdoor air system to see if the cheaper alternative would be sufficient.
Geist Heating and Air Conditioning’s bid totaled $128,723. This bid includes improvements in the gymnasium, the common area before the gym and the hallway by Turpin’s office.
In the gymnasium, Geist will install spiral ductwork for A/C and heating, set units on the housekeeping pad on the north side of the junior high/high school, run a new gas line to the units, remove existing heater units, patch the roof, provide electrical connections to new equipment and include digital, programmable thermostats.
Geist plans to install evaporator coils on existing furnaces, set and level air conditioning unit condenser pads, provide electrical connections for new units and install a programmable thermostat in the common area.
Air conditioning and heating improvements in the hallway will include hanging a mini-split heat pump on the west exterior wall of the mechanical room, hanging a new wall head above the mechanical room’s door and providing electrical connections to a new heat pump.
The board agreed, that if Geist needs to work on the project during volleyball or basketball season, some games might need to be relocated.
Geist will try to do as much ductwork as possible before air conditioning units arrive.
The projected amount of time for the units to arrive and be installed is 14 to 16 weeks.
Emergency Connectivity Fund
The Emergency Connectivity Fund is part of the CARES package. The fund’s purpose is to increase internet connectivity across Missouri. It allows schools to purchase laptops, Google Chromebooks and Wi-Fi for school buildings and buses. Schools who apply for the fund will be fully reimbursed for laptop purchases up to $400.
Turpin suggested North Nodaway apply for up to $12,000. However, Turpin believes the district will only spend around $6,000. The North Nodaway Board of Education approved Turpin’s suggestion.
This fund will allow North Nodaway to replace 30 teacher Chromebooks at the elementary and high schools. The district will initially pay for the Chromebooks, but the fund will reimburse its expenditures.
Summer projects
Work on the bus lot will soon be finished. All that remains is gravel work.
Jay Forney is worried about erosion on the southeast side of the lot. Forney recommended the district seed, fertilize and mulch the area immediately. The district received another recommendation to complete this process in late August or early September.
The board decided to wait until late August or early September.
Board member Jerime Bix volunteered to use straw from his field for the project. Bix will mulch the area with this straw.
Tuckpointing of the south and west walls of the school is being completed.
Gym floor improvements may begin as early as August 6 and will not begin later than August 9.
Work on the ceiling in the little gym will begin August 9.
Lunch rates
The USDA recommends schools raise breakfast and lunch rates 4.93 percent, which translates to 18 cents at North Nodaway.
Turpin mentioned students will continue to receive Seamless Summer Option free lunches this school year, so the price increase will not currently affect them. The rate applies to students who receive additional servings or juices, as well as teachers’ and visitors’ lunches.
Turpin recommended raising the lunch rate by 10 cents. This increase will prevent the district from having a larger price increase during the 2022-2023 school year.
“(The USDA) asked us to go up 18 cents. Then next year, if we did nothing, it could be 28 cents, it could be 36 cents that we are behind,” Turpin said.
The board approved raising the lunch rate by 10 cents.
In other news, the district’s tax rate hearing is scheduled 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18. The school board’s monthly meeting will follow the hearing at 6 p.m.
Other news
- The board approved retaining its current tuition rate. The average cost per child increased to $12,026 per year, but Turpin recommended not following this upward trend. The tuition rate will continue to be $10,866 per child per year.
- The Missouri School Board Association report stated Missouri will receive $2 billion in ESSER 3 money. The report also noted American Rescue Plans are due to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education by Aug. 23. Plans should focus on enhanced learning opportunities. The MSBA conference will be held Nov. 5-7 in Kansas City.
- In closed session, the board accepted Abigail Jackson’s resignation as the cheer and dance coach for the 2021-2022 school year. The board agreed to employ Jessica Trautz as the assistant cheer and dance coach for the school year.
- The board approved hiring Kammi Frueh as a junior high/high school paraprofessional for the 2021-2022 school year.
- Bus drivers will receive mandatory bus training the first week of August in Maryville.
- North Nodaway is preparing for its audit on Aug. 2.