HOPKINS, Mo. — The North Nodaway Board of Education approved the purchase of a new student information system during its most recent meeting, Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the high school agriculture room.
According to meeting documents, the board considered three vendors: Lumen, out of Missouri; School Insight, out of Illinois; and Infinite Campus, out of Minnesota.
Lumen was Superintendent Chris Turpin’s recommendation, not only because it was the most affordable of the three, but also because it has good reviews from some other area schools and the district currently employs a few staff members who have used the system at other schools. Because Lumen is located in Missouri, it aligns with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education guidance, noted a meeting document. The recommendation also noted that the system includes some products the district may use already and allow it to save money on other third-party vendors it uses for special education, library and curriculum purposes.
The cost for Lumen is $6,000, plus $3,900 in one-time fees to cover the cost of data conversion and first-year training. After the first year the annual fees are $6,625.
The core package includes items for grades, health/nurse record keeping, special education data, food and nutrition data, library management, board document management, online registration setup options and a parent portal.
With the board’s approval last week, the company could begin data conversion by Feb. 1 and complete the transfer and take the school live with the system by August 2023.
School Insight offered many of the same options in its package, but not all. Its price point was $6,700, plus $1,500 for data conversion and training support. The cost per year after the first year was listed at $8,235.
Infinite Campus offered a smaller core package, yet at a cost of $9,500 plus $7,900 in one-time implementation service fees. The annual cost of the system after the first year was quoted at $9,500.
The Lumen system will replace the Tyler Student Information Systems that the district is currently using.
- Board members approved the ballot language for the April 4 municipal election. Three seats are up for grabs this election. Candidates who filed for the seats are as follows: Jerime Bix, Jennifer Clements, Samantha Jo Brown, Matthew Parker and Stan Alexander.
- The board approved the first reading of the district’s 2023-2024 school calendar. The projected student attendance hours are 1,093 over 165 days. Should the board approve the current calendar a second time at a future meeting, the first semester would end on Wednesday, Dec. 20, and the last day of school would be Tuesday, May 21.
- Board members approved liability insurance umbrella coverage for 2023 from MUSIC.
The board accepted resignations from the following personnel:
- Jessica Trautz, K-12 band/music teacher, effective at the end of the year
- Michael Trautz, high school math teacher, effective at the end of the year
- Lindsi Jackson, effective immediately pursuant to a separation agreement presented
- The board unanimously approved a two-year extension for Superintendent Chris Turpin’s contract, which now runs through the 2024-2025 school year.
- Summer Beaty, high school math teacher, 2023-2024 school year
- Prent Eaton, high school track coach, 2022-2023 school year
- Kinser Corbett, assistant high school track coach, 2022-2023 school year
According to high school/middle school principal Roger Johnson’s report, six students had perfect attendance for the first semester.
They are: Luke Clements, Jenayaeh Howard, Savannah Rucker, Matthew Sturgis, Lacy Riley and Danielle Riedel. Several students at the middle school and high school had perfect attendance in the second quarter.
At the middle school they are: Eliza Clements, Luke Clements, Jenayaeh Howard, Tequilla Miller, Nevaeh Roland, Savannah Rucker and Matthew Sturgis. At the high school they are: Blaine Clements, Lacy Riley and Danielle Riedel.