North Nodaway School (copy)
Buy Now

The North Nodaway Board of Education approved the purchase of a news student information system during its meeting last week.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

HOPKINS, Mo. — The North Nodaway Board of Education approved the purchase of a new student information system during its most recent meeting, Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the high school agriculture room.

According to meeting documents, the board considered three vendors: Lumen, out of Missouri; School Insight, out of Illinois; and Infinite Campus, out of Minnesota.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags