During the North Nodaway Board of Education meeting on Dec. 14, the board took the following actions:
- The board unanimously approved a resolution to oppose any legislation providing for open enrollment in Missouri public schools of nonresident students. The resolution, provided by the Missouri Association of Rural Education, notes that there is “no credible research shows that open enrollment improves student achievement” and that “open enrollment will result in a significant adverse financial impact on public schools.”
- Board members approved its 2021-2022 school year audit and financial report, with no significant findings. The findings do mention that the size and budget of the district limits the application of adequate segregation of duties, which is typical for smaller school districts with personnel who handle both physical assets and accounting records. According to Superintendent Chris Turpin’s report, the financial statements “are neutral, consistent, and clear.”
- According to an email from Turpin, the board discussed results of 2022 MAP testing, which are available online at bit.ly/NorthNodawayMeetings. According to a document the school’s grade with the highest percentage of students testing proficient and advanced in English/Language Arts was the fifth grade at 73 percent, which is above the state’s 43 percent. The grade with the lowest percentage was sixth testing at 15.4 percent, which compares to a statewide percentage of 39 percent. In math, the grade with the highest test percentage was the eighth grade with 55 percent testing proficient and advanced which is above the state percentage of 32 percent. The fourth grade tested lowest with 17 percent testing proficient and advanced, compared to the state percentage of 44 percent. Science and Social Studies testing for results also are available online.
- Cari Cline, board member, moved to increase substitute teacher pay from $85 per day to $120, effective Dec. 12. Turpin’s report notes that this will cost the district an extra $2,400. This will place North Nodaway at the top of substitute pay for schools of its size in the region, according to a spreadsheet provided by the school. The next two closest districts are Rock Port and West Nodaway at $100.
- The board approved its annual renewal of its MUSIC property insurance at a cost of $45,948, after a 10.2 percent credit provided by the MUSIC board of directors with an 8 percent membership credit and 2.2 percent surplus allocation credit. Last year’s renewal fee was $44,303.