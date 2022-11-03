The following are notes from the North Nodaway R-VI Board of Education meeting held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.
- Board members approved an air conditioning base bid of $143,571, plus $4,730 for a “humidimizer” and $13,640 for doublewall spiral pipe, from Hines Mechanical, of St. Joseph, contingent upon a negotiated contract by Superintendent Chris Turpin. The school received a second bid from IHP Industrial Inc. totaling $258,351-plus. This work will add air conditioning and heating within the high school building in three locations: the gymnasium, gym entry and lower hallway, according to bid documents.
- The board approved a bid of $2,815,000 from Herner Construction of St. Joseph, to build new additions at the elementary school in Pickering and the junior high/high school and the new bus barn. These projects were the focus of the bond issue passed by voters in April. The district received two other bids: $3,020,225 from Lee Grover Construction Co. of St. Joseph and $2,024,291 from Lehr Construction Co. of St. Joseph. Neither of the last two contractors bid the work on the bus barn, according to bid documents. Turpin noted in his report that he plans to run everything by the district’s attorney.
- According to Turpin’s report, the roof project approved at last month’s meeting has been completed. “The roof shouldn’t be an issue for many years to come,” he noted.
- Turpin thanked the PTO for purchasing shirts for every student and staff member and providing monetary support for a staff dinner in October during parent-teacher conferences.
- Turpin told board members that the district has submitted a grant to replace the interior doors at the high school. He told The Forum more than a year ago about the safety issues surrounding doors that don’t close and/or lock.
- In personnel action, board members approved Jennifer Riedel as a substitute custodian and Stephanie Deleon as a substitute paraprofessional, custodian and cook.
- The board approved the senior class trip May 8-11, 2023, to Branson, Missouri. The seniors plan to stay at WaterMill Cove and placed a $349 down payment for 11 bedroom villas at a mid-peak price of $3,490. Total cost of the trip, including insurance is estimated at $10,830, which the class has in its account.