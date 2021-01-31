HOPKINS, Mo. — The North Nodaway Board of Education extended its mask mandate until Feb. 28 at a meeting last week.
Board members also approved a motion to keep the current mask mandate in place during home basketball games.
An earlier motion by board member Jerime Bix to eliminate the mask mandate during home basketball games was seconded by board member Tim Blackford, but was defeated.
Superintendent Chris Turpin told The Forum on Jan. 21 that the district only has three home games left and will be finished by Feb. 28.
Upcoming projects
Turpin told The Forum that there are several upcoming projects he has discussed with the board.
One of those includes a new phone system. The district’s current system is more than 20 years old, and is beginning to create problems. It doesn’t have a paging or voicemail system.
A new system, which the district is currently gathering costs for, would provide more communication avenues for parents to reach staff members.
“They can leave a message with a teacher in their inbox,” Turpin said, explaining there will be a feature for parents to call in when they have a sick child.
But beyond communication, the new phone system would also help provide safety features regarding quick pages during severe weather or other emergency issues.
A couple other projects include the purchase of additional and upgrade for cameras throughout the school, and some dirt work needed on the block of land purchased by the district last school year. Turpin said right now the land needs quite a bit of work, but the district would like to have electricity run to the location and possibly move the buses there to free up space in the main high school parking lot.
2021-2022 calendar
The board discussed the 2021-2022 district calendar.
The first day of school is set for Wednesday, Aug. 25. The last day is set for Friday, May 20, 2022. This provides a 170-day or 1,129-hour student school year and 10 full day professional development days.
Should the board approve the calendar at a future meeting, the first semester will have 78 student attendance days and the second semester will have 92. This comes from the requirement for districts to not start earlier than 10 days before Labor Day.
“We tried to line it up to Maryville for vo-tech,” Turpin said.
Other news
- Board members approved with a vote of 6-1 for employing Turpin as superintendent for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years. Bix provided the lone “no” vote. There were two votes on this topic. Board member Jerime Bix moved and board member Kane Oberhauser seconded a motion to employ Turpin as superintendent for the 2021-2022 school year. The board voted down the measure 2-6, with Board President Samantha Brown and board members Jennifer Clements, Tim Blackford, Cari Cline and Vicki Riley voting against. Clements then moved and Cline seconded a motion to employe Turpin for two school years, which passed.
- The district will not have an April election since two people filed for the two open seats on the board. Vicki Riley and Cari Cline each filed for the seats they currently hold.
- The district officially meets Special Education requirements, according to a letter Turpin received from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. “I wanted to give KUDOS to Mrs. (Ashley) Marriott who is our special ed director and all of our resource teachers who work in our district. I think they do a great job of coordinating and implementing services to our kids.”
- Turpin read the board a letter from a parent that the district received thanking a bus driver for the “wonderful job they do” of communicating with parents about the timing of pickups and whether or not the bus is on time or late. “I don’t think we often do as much public and positivity and praise for our people as we should,” Turpin said.
- The district may receive a second round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant funds and while Turpin isn’t counting his chickens before they hatch, it could total nearly $95,000. The funds won’t have to be used until August 2022, so he’s in no big hurry and wants to find where best to utilize them. Last year in the spring, the district received $23,738 in ESSER grant funds to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Mason Hawk and Makayla Adwell were approved by the board as substitute teachers.
- In closed session, the board approved early graduation for Shalena Holtman, who has met graduation requirements.