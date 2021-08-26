HOPKINS, Mo. — The North Nodaway Board of Education discussed its tax levy for the 2021-2022 school year at its meeting last week.
The state auditor determines the district’s operating and debt service levies after reviewing their tax forms.
The operating levy is adjusted according to changes in the tax rate based on changes in the local assessed valuation. The local assessed valuation and the operating levy have an inverse relationship. The operating levy decreases if, after deducting personal property and new construction, the assessed valuation is greater than the Consumer Price Index, which is 1.4 percent this year.
Compared to last year, the assessed valuation has increased by 1.04 percent or $317,746.
That resulted in an operating levy increase from $4.0605 to $4.0609.
The debt service levy is factored based on the current assessed valuation, the next two years of bond payments and the existing debt service account balance.
“The board of education is legally obligated to levy a sufficient amount in the debt service fund to meet the bond payments,” according to a document that describes the levies.
The tax rate limit will stay above the school district’s current debt service levy of $0.5900, which meets district obligations.
The district’s debt service balance will increase, due to an increase in the district’s assessed valuation. To remain at this debt service levy, Superintendent Chris Turpin said the district has to make a prepayment. This allows the district to make a $150,000 prepayment from Fund 3 on bonds that would have been paid in the future. Money in Fund 3 cannot be used for anything else.
Prepayments of smaller amounts were successfully made in the past. The board approved the resolution for the prepayment of obligation bonds, which allows the district to save $7,700 in interest and ask for the $0.5900 debt service levy. Board member 0Jerime Bix opposed.
The 2021-2022 tax levy at $4.6505 lists $3.4300 going into Fund 1, $0.59 going into fund 3 and $0.6305 going into Fund 4. The last time the tax levy was lower than the current one was in the 2002-2003 school year.
STEM opportunities
The board approved the purchase of a Glowforge for the high school’s Innovation Room. A Glowforge is a laser engraver that requires student programming in order to function. It can engrave a variety of materials. The district hopes students can eventually use the engraver for entrepreneurial endeavors. Turpin mentioned the $5,608.15 Glowforge purchase was already factored into the budget.
The school is moving forward on its drone program. Agriculture teacher Troy Nally said there are manually operated drones, while other kinds can be programmed to fly themselves from takeoff to landing.
“I think it’s going to be really beneficial for the kids. I think some of those kids that struggle in some of the other classes, it will be really good for because it’s going to be hands-on (and) some technical stuff,” Nally said.
Junior high/high school principal Roger Johnson mentioned the junior high/high school has obtained electrical and magnetic kits that allow for interactive science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning.
“I just think the application of (the kits) is going to be a really good thing,” Johnson said.
Sports
Cody Jenkins, North Nodaway physical education instructor and athletic director, said there is increased involvement in junior high volleyball. Jenkins also mentioned the district will have its own cross country team, making this the first year the district does not have a collaborative cross country team with another district.
Jenkins said all student athletes will be impact tested at Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville. Athletes will be tested on their recollection abilities, speed and knowledge. Forty-eight hours after sustaining a head injury, an athlete can go to MMC-M to be tested in the same categories. The comparison of these results determines how long a student should be benched for a concussion.
Other news
- Work has been completed on the gym floor, the gravel bus lot, the little gym ceiling and the tuckpointing. Roger Johnson stated there have been a lot of renovations on the third floor of the junior high/high school. Superintendent Turpin said the remaining portions of the elementary school floor replacement, along with other improvements, would take place next summer.
- The board approved Superintendent Chris Turpin as the Homeless Coordinator, ELL Coordinator and FMLA Compliance Officer. Elementary school principal Ashley Marriott was named 504 Coordinator, and Roger Johnson was approved as the Title IX Coordinator.
- Regarding special education, the board adopted the Model Compliance Plan made by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
- Federal guidelines for the free and reduced lunch program were approved by the board.
- The board approved the following individuals as substitute teachers for the 2021-2022 school year: Adam Marriott, Lindsay Alexander, Shelley Combs, Rylie Johnson, Kristi Stricker, Elizabeth Turpin, Robin Denice Teucher, Matthew Loudon, Mason Hawk, Cameron Morrison and Isaih Prebe. Turpin added that the individuals listed are reliable and the list will change throughout the year.
- Bus routes are being finalized and will be approved at the next meeting.