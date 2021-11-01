HOPKINS, Mo. — During its meeting last week, the North Nodaway Board of Education discussed future changes to the activity passes the district offers to community members.
Possible amendments included offering individual, family and seasonal passes.
As of now, the district will make no alterations to its current pass offerings.
Junior high and high schools students are still required to pay an activity fee upon registering for school. This allows them to enter games for free.
Elementary students are not charged an activity fee. Thus, they must pay $3 to enter games. Those ages 65 and older are allowed to enter games for free.
The board was unsure of a definitive route for activity passes and fees next year. Junior High/High School Principal Roger Johnson said he and Cody Jenkins, athletic director, would further discuss the proposed amendments.
Superintendent Chris Turpin stated the board would further discuss this topic in Spring 2022.
Construction manager
The district received two bids from construction managers regarding the request for proposal for several possible projects that had been approved during the board’s September meeting. Both bids stated they were negotiable.
Turpin suggested interviewing each company on Nov. 6 to determine which bid the district should accept, and the board agreed.
“I think a lot of it comes down to costs and fees,” Turpin stated, adding that he believed both companies were reputable.
Because construction will take place close to the preschool, Turpin suggested moving the students’ classroom to the teacher workroom for the duration of construction.
Learning updates
Teachers Angie Davison, kindergarten, and Leah Koger, first grade, discussed a day in the life for their respective classes. Kindergarteners are doing hands-on word learning. They are also practicing social skills and learning science, social studies and math. First grade students are beginning to use Chromebooks and working on reading and writing multiple sentences.
The elementary school held a book fair fundraiser for its library that coincided with Grandparents’ Day. Funds raised from the event will provide more than $1,000 in materials for the elementary school library, noted Elementary School Principal Ashley Marriott.
Johnson stated enrollment in dual credit has increased to 11 students. In a September 2020 meeting, Turpin noted Accuplacer — a series of tests that evaluate students on reading, writing and math to determine if a person is ready to take college-level courses — would pay for one dual credit course for each junior and senior. Johnson believes Accuplacer’s assistance contributed to the increase in dual credit students.
Other News
- The board approved a budget amendment, which reflected the board’s approval of the prepayment of obligation bonds in August.
- The district’s ESSER III application was approved.
- Air conditioning units have not yet arrived. However, concrete will be poured as the district waits for their arrival. Turpin noted buses would be moved to the bus lot. The board agreed to create spots for parallel parking where they used to be located in the main lot at the junior high/high school.
- New boys’ and girls’ basketball uniforms were approved by the board.
- In an executive session, the board accepted Rinda Gladman’s resignation as an assistant cook effective March 31, 2022.
- Emmalee Dameron and Casey Riedel were added to the R-VI substitute teacher list per board approval. Jennifer Torres was listed as a substitute cook.