MARYVILLE, Mo. — The North Nodaway Board of Education approved raises for certified and non-certified staff during its closed session last week at the high school.

According to closed session minutes, the board added $1,020, or 3 percent, to the certified salary base rate, making it $35,020. The board also added 37 cents to the non-certified staff base rate and $1,500, or 3 percent, to the principal and superintendent contracts.

4-20 BOE North 3.jpg
Construction continues on the North Nodaway High School/Junior High. Superintendent Chris Turpin told board of education members last week that contractors are working on the elevator shaft. Turpin said the crew plans to incorporate the old “Hopkins School” stone into the elevator shaft’s construction.
4-20 BOE North 4.jpg
Construction continues at the North Nodaway Elementary School addition in Pickering. Superintendent Chris Turpin told board of education members that the crews completed the roof.
