MARYVILLE, Mo. — The North Nodaway Board of Education approved raises for certified and non-certified staff during its closed session last week at the high school.
According to closed session minutes, the board added $1,020, or 3 percent, to the certified salary base rate, making it $35,020. The board also added 37 cents to the non-certified staff base rate and $1,500, or 3 percent, to the principal and superintendent contracts.
The total cost for these raises is $69,846.24 including salaries and benefits.
In other financial news, board members also approved switching the district’s health insurance provider from Missouri Educators Unified Health Plan to the Ozark Schools Benefits Association, a nonprofit group insurance provider made up of Missouri public school districts. OSBA is larger than MEUHP, of which North Nodaway was formerly a member.
Superintendent Chris Turpin told board members that MEUHP’s reserves were $6 to $7 million while OSBA’s reserves are $17 million. He also explained that the district has a diverse group of people with different plans and lots of medications, but that they were pretty healthy overall with no retirees on the current policy. A committee including teachers, staff and administrators that discussed the change eventually recommended the board change providers.
“I just think it’s a good step for us right now,” Turpin said.
Board members approved the change as well as an increase to the amount the district pays each person on the plan from $517 to $548.
Career Ladder
The board approved a Career Ladder program presented by Turpin. The program will provide pay for teachers working outside of school time. He said the program is funded 60 percent by the state and 40 percent by the school district, but that because the state won’t reimburse for benefits, it’s closer to a 50-50 split.
The plan, modeled after a state provided plan, has three stages. The first stage is that a teacher must have taught three years, so would become eligible in the fourth year. To qualify they must work 50 hours in the first stage. A teacher who qualified would receive $1,000 that year.
The second stage kicks in at 5 years and requires 75 hours. A teacher who qualifies would receive $2,000. The third stage starts at 10 years and 100 hours. A teacher who qualifies would receive $3,000.
North Nodaway’s career ladder differs from the state plan, which offers pay stages of $1,500, $3,000 and $5,000 and starts at two years.
“The reason I lowered it is even with our percentage, this plan is going to cost us approximately $21,000,” Turpin said. “So by the time we see raises … and you give another $21,000, that’s a pretty substantial number.”
Turpin said the state’s payment is contingent upon appropriations for this purpose. Should the state stop funding the Career Ladder, the district would no longer be able to offer the program.
“I think it’s more likely than not that people are going to participate,” he said.
Turpin said the district would have 10 teachers on Stage 3, six on Stage 2 and none on Stage 1.
Superintendent’s Report
Turpin told the board that the district is finished with its required drug testing of students in MSHSAA sports or activities and bus drivers quarterly. Only one tested positive this year and it has been addressed.
“Our kids are making better choices and doing the right things,” he said.
In other news, he told the board that he applied for two different grants. One would help the district with air pollution and the other is a safety and security grant that would help the district upgrade to keyless entry and add safety film to windows.
With regard to construction, Turpin said the new high school entrance project is moving forward. Contractors are working on the elevator shaft, which last week was about two-thirds up the wall of the building.
He said the crew removed the “Hopkins School” stone from the front facade of the building to add to the elevator shaft since it would have been covered up by the new front entrance.
Contractors have been working on electrical at the bus barn. He said they’re preparing to pour the concrete on the barn.
At the elementary, Turpin said the roof is completed on the new preschool addition and crews are beginning to work on electricity and getting water to the building.
Other North Nodaway news
The board reorganized following the April 4 election with Samantha Brown and Jennifer Clements returning to the board joined by new member Stan Alexander. Vicki Riley was elected board president and Clements as vice president. Clements also will serve as North Nodaway representative to the Missouri School Boards’ Association. Tiffany Whipple was reelected to serve as board secretary and treasurer.
Board members approved 2023 graduates as listed.
The board approved the Nodaway County Mitigation Resolution. Turpin said the school wouldn’t be able to apply for any funds unless it’s a part of the plan. However, it can only apply for funds in the case a natural disaster is declared.
Board members approved the 2023-2024 professional development calendar. Turpin explained several of the different topics that are to be focused on during each of the sessions throughout next year. Each teacher will be LETRS trained. LETRS — which according to the company’s website teaches the skills needed to master the foundation and fundamentals of reading and writing instruction — is provided by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. “I really feel like they’re doing a lot of good things on those PD days,” Turpin said. “I think it will have such an impact on our students.” He also said Elementary Principal Ashley Marriott wrote a grant to pay for the training.
The board approved the second reading of the Junior High/High School Student, Kids Care, North Nodaway Elementary Employee and Parent-Student handbooks.
Board members also approved the terms and agreements for the Missouri Preschool Start-Up grant and expenses associated with it. Turpin said the district received the $45,000 grant — $10,000 of which went to the new construction — because it said it was willing to expand its preschool and accept up to 10 more students into the preschool program. Currently the program has 14 students. He said teachers selected a lot of furniture and supplies for the new preschool addition like new cots, cabinets, five five-section sets of lockers, wooden tables, an illumination table and more.
The board approved its annual substitute pay rate at $120 per day.