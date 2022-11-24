HOPKINS, Mo. — The following are notes from the minutes of the Nov. 16 meeting of the North Nodaway R-VI Board of Education:
- The board approved a contract with Herner Construction, of St. Joseph, to build new additions at the North Nodaway Elementary School in Pickering and the middle school/high school in Hopkins. The contracted amount is $2,529,000, according to Superintendent Chris Turpin’s report.
- Board members approved an air conditioning contract from Hines Mechanical in the amount of $157,211. The board also approved a future change order for up to $10,000 for air conditioning units.
- The board set a working board meeting for 6 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2023.
- The district announced filing dates for three seats opening in April. Board members whose seats will be up in April are: Samantha Brown, Tim Blackford and Jennifer Clements. Filing is open from 8 a.m to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 through Monday, Dec. 26 and 8 a.m. 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Persons interested in filing as candidates for the April election must file at the superintendent’s office located at 705 E. Barnard St. in Hopkins. The district will be closed Dec. 22, 23 and 26 for winter recess.
- Board members approved the early graduation of seniors Kelsey Barcus and Andrew Richards in December as long as graduation requirements are met.