HOPKINS, Mo. — During the North Nodaway R-VI Board of Education meeting on Feb. 15, the board took the following actions:
- Board members approved the 2023-2024 school calendar. The first day of school is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 23. The last day of school is set for Friday, May 17. This includes 163 student attendance days for a total of 1,079.6 hours. The first semester ends Wednesday, Dec. 20 and totals 77 days. The second semester starts Thursday, Jan. 4 and includes 86 days. Commencement is set for Sunday, May 12.
- The board approved a request for proposal for the district’s bleachers project. The project includes the removal and disposal of existing bleachers and installation of electric-powered telescopic bleachers with bench seating for the gym. The minimum capacity is 430 people and a minimum of six spaces for wheelchair accessibility.
- In executive session, the board accepted a resignation from Elementary Principal Ashley Marriott, effective at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.
- The board approved a contract extension through the 2024-2025 school year for Roger Johnson as principal.
- In other personnel-related news, the board approved the employment of Kinser Corbett as the K-12 physical education teacher for the 2023-2024 school year.
- Board members reviewed and approved the district’s Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan as presented.
- Board members approved a contract for speech and language therapy with Compass Therapy Solutions for $68 per hour for the next three years.
- Two students qualified to attend state FBLA contest in early April in Springfield: Morgan Pope in Publication Design and Jacquelyn Cline in Agriculture Business. Pope was also elected District 1 president.
- According to Turpin’s report, the bus barn has all of the metal installed and the elementary school has the four exterior walls and some of the interior ones built, but not yet standing. The high school project is marked for excavating, but weather has hampered the timeline.
- Turpin told the board that the district’s comprehensive school improvement plan has been submitted to the Northwest Missouri Regional Professional Development Center for review. “We have some slight changes to make and I hope that we can get it out to our patrons within the next few weeks,” he said in his report.
- The district received a grant from the Gladys M. Rickard Charitable Trust to replace doors throughout the junior high/high school. The project is still amid the bid process.