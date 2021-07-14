MARYVILLE, Mo. — The North Nodaway Board of Education met Wednesday, June 30 to amend its 2020-2021 budget and discuss its 2021-2022 preliminary budget.
The board approved the transfer of $100,986.27 from general fund 1 to teacher fund 2. Every year, the board must transfer funds to zero out the teacher’s fund. There were carryovers from funds 3 and 4.
Last fiscal year’s budget incorporated revenue received from windmills. The overall spending went up, but the board received a consistent source of revenues. The board made a motion to amend the 2020-2021 budget from the projected amount to the actual amount.
The 2021-2022 fiscal year budget comes to a total of $3,512,440 in expenditures. Revenues are projected to be $3,752,553. This number, which is similar to this year’s revenues, is based on the current tax levy.
The property valuation may be slightly higher because of the reassessment by the county assessor.
State funding will be similar, but money received from the state for transportation expenses likely will be less, the budget estimates.
The board predicts revenue from federal sources will increase because of ESSER 3 funds. These funds will be used for improvements, such as the air conditioning expense.
Because food, electricity and propane prices have increased, overall expenditures are expected to rise.
Capital improvements for the air conditioning are factored into the budget.
Jerime Bix made a motion, seconded by Tim Blackford, to adopt the 2021-2022 budget as presented. The motion carried.
The board will meet again in September to amend the budget upon receiving reassessment numbers from the county assessor.
Drainage
Improvements to the drainage system are finished on the west and east sides of the building. All the gutters are networked together except for the one that went over the leaning tube. A new gutter had to be made in that location and attached to another tube.
The line on the west side is approximately 2½-feet deep. The line on the east side is approximately a 1½-feet deep. All water has been diverted from the building.
Superintendent Chris Turpin received approval from the city of Hopkins. The city recommended diverting the water to the south instead of the north.
The school plans to wait until gravel is brought in for the bus lot, so excess gravel can be used to create a rock reservoir to reduce the drainage to a trickle.
Summer projects
New counters were put into the Family and Consumer Sciences classroom and old cabinets were replaced.
The innovation lab is approximately 95 percent finished. All the floors are put in. Trim work and painting are currently being completed.
Refinishing of the junior high/high school floors is set to begin July 6. In the elementary school, floor replacement will start Aug. 9.
Construction on the ceiling in the little gym will begin the third week of July.
Marriott Masonry is scheduled to begin tuckpointing on the west and east walls, upon finishing work in the agriculture department.
Other news
- The school spent a little more than $6,000 on purchases at the Clarinda Academy auction. A Genie lift was purchased for $3,500. Bleachers were purchased for $1,000. Drums for the band also were among the items purchased.
- While discussing improvements, Turpin mentioned, cameras are approximately 98 percent installed. “The views are incredible compared to what we had,” Turpin said.
- The new phone system is currently in place. Individuals will be able to call the superintendent’s office, the junior high/high school or the elementary school. In order to prevent classroom interruptions, individuals will not be able to dial extensions unless it is during a teacher’s downtime or after school hours.
- The next board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21 at North Nodaway High School in Hopkins.