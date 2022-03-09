TRENTON, Mo. — The 2021-2022 North Central Missouri College Scholarship Reception was held on Wednesday, Feb. 16, in the Jeanette Hoffman Robison Auditorium at the Ketcham Community Center in Trenton.
Hosted annually by the North Central Missouri College Foundation, more than 260 students were recognized for receiving an NCMC Foundation, Athletic, SSS or other institutional scholarship, a press release stated.
Phyllis Jackson, NCMC Foundation board member, welcomed more than 180 guests and thanked the Foundation Board for its stewardship of scholarship investments as well as NCMC President Lenny Klaver and the NCMC Board of Trustees for their leadership.
According to a news release, NCMC student Ashley Sterkis of Albany performed the national anthem.
The emcee was Jason Helton, NCMC director of business and industry relations.
Three NCMC Foundation scholarship student recipients shared their stories about being a first-generation student, being uncertain with an original college choice and continuing education later in life.
The final student speaker was Craig Foster of Bethany, a news release stated. Foster has worked as an EMT for many years and eventually decided to go back to school after he found the work was taking a toll on his body.
“It was not an easy task. I was carrying the load of a full-time student while, at the same time, working a full-time job can be a bit overwhelming,” Foster said. “I had my first experience with student loans and began searching for scholarships to assist with school expenses. I have to tell you that the scholarship options for an adult, not a graduating senior from high school, are slim. I applied to the NCMC Foundation and was awarded the Elizabeth Barton Memorial Scholarship. Then this year, I added the Cameron Regional Medical Center Scholarship to the total. I cannot begin to tell you how much the scholarships mean to me. They allow a bit of breathing room.”
Following the student speakers, NCMC faculty and staff members Tocarra Williams, student support services assistant director; Ronda Copple, business faculty; and Sue Nichols, PN to ADN online nursing coordinator, described their programs and departments as well as the impact scholarships have on students, a news release stated.
Alicia Endicott, NCMC Foundation executive director, closed the program by thanking attendees and scholarship investors for their support of NCMC students.
Scholarship recipients, their hometowns and the scholarships they received are as follows.
