GRAHAM, Mo. — A decision on whether to pursue continuing a sports co-op with South Holt R-I was tabled until at least November, allowing more time for the Nodaway-Holt R-VII school board to evaluate options and gather information.
At its regular meeting on Oct. 21, the school board discussed a town hall meeting held earlier this month where community members shared their thoughts about the state of the existing co-op — which includes football, track and cheerleading — with South Holt, and possible options for the future.
“This is a big decision,” said Superintendent Jeff Blackford at the meeting. “We don’t need to rush anything.”
Those possible options include continuing with the partial co-op, expanding to a full co-op or finding a new co-op partner.
The decision is also contingent upon South Holt, which solicited input from community members at its school board meeting that same week. Addressing the issue in November will give the school board more time to assess its options.
Other Nodaway-Holt notes
- JD Dirks of Maryville donated a drone to the district’s STEM class.
- The state government is rolling out rapid COVID-19 testing capabilities to all school districts in the near future. Blackford said he ordered 100 of the tests, and anticipates testing will be focused on staff rather than students. The tests will be administered by the school nurse.