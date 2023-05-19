GRAHAM, Mo. — Last week Nodaway-Holt R-VII held its first Decision Day Event in conjunction with the rootEd Missouri grant program
“It was fun,” Stacey Calfee, program director, said in an email. “... It was a great time to celebrate everyone’s pathway.”
Decision Day recognizes graduating seniors and their chosen paths. Nodaway-Holt’s 18 graduating seniors were recognized on May 9. Each student signed a letter of intent and the rootEd Missouri grant provided a variety of prizes.
Two graduates are planning to join the workforce full time. Two plan to attend North Central Missouri College. Four others plan to join the workforce. One graduate plans to attend the University of Missouri. One plans to attend Tarkio Tech. Eight graduates are planning to attend Northwest Missouri State University.