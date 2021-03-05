GRAHAM, Mo. — Nodaway-Holt is sporting new furniture thanks to a donation by a Major League Soccer team.
During the district’s regular school board meeting on Feb. 24, Superintendent Jeff Blackford told the board that earlier in the month, he and principals Shawn Emerson and Michael Hollingsworth picked up surplus furniture from Sporting Kansas City, the city’s MLS team.
Blackford said the donation was likely worth nearly $20,000.
The administrators loaded up the furniture — which included new office chairs for teachers, tables and a portable stage — into a trailer the week before the meeting and received a tour of the team’s facility in Kansas City.
“It’s a very nice donation, we’re lucky with that,” said board President Jane Hanson.
Blackford’s son, Josh Blackford, is the senior director of stadium operations for Sporting Kansas City.
Other Nodaway-Holt notes
- The board approved an agreement to expand its co-op with West Nodaway to baseball for this spring. High school principal Hollingsworth said that the district had to approve the co-op immediately so that students could begin practice and be eligible to play, but they would not be allowed to join with West Nodaway students until MSHSAA approved the co-op. Hollingsworth said that couldn’t happen until March 18, five days before the team would play its first game. The team will compete as West Nodaway Rockets.
- The elementary school is looking at possible replacements for its math curriculum. Principal Shawn Emerson said the current version, copyright 2013, doesn’t offer as many online components as more contemporary programs do.
- Elementary school parent-teacher conferences, held over Zoom, had an 86 percent attendance rate, which compared well with last year’s in-person attendance rate of 92 percent.
- The first reading of the 2021-22 calendar included school days that would begin 10 minutes earlier, running from 8 a.m. - 3:10 p.m. The plan, endorsed by teachers, would cut out three school days, leading to concerns from some hourly staff members that it would cut their pay. Administrators, teachers and staff will continue discussing how to move forward.
- As included in the calendar approved before this school year began, the district has decided to move graduation to the Saturday evening before Mother’s Day, which was also included in the first reading of next year’s calendar. The move was made to avoid conflicts with other schools’ graduations and Mother’s Day.
- The board approved a $178,500 bid from Waldinger to replace two heat pumps.