GRAHAM, Mo. — Tranquility Racing, an RC car racing team at Nodaway-Holt R-VII High School, plans to head to Kansas City this month to compete against other high school teams.
Local businesses are sponsoring the team in its regional contests. Their sponsorship also helps cover the entry fees for competitions and curriculum from Ten80 Education program, according to a news release.
This year’s sponsors are Quick Stop in Maitland, Davis Fertilizer, Morris Technical Co., Lemar Seed and Kool Kats in Maryville as well as U.S. Bank.
“Their sponsorship allows us to purchase replacement parts, 3D printer spools and paint for the cars,” team captain Chase Sportsman said. “Mitch and Mandy at U.S. Bank sponsored the team this year and purchased us a new car to experiment with.”
Students have spent the past few months designing exterior designs of their car, team shirts, creating and 3D-printing a drag racing body and spoiler, and highlighting team members and sponsors on their social media accounts. The students are also responsible for finding their own sponsors and managing the team’s budget, according to the release.
The regional competition will take place in Kansas City in April where the RC cars students have built will compete against other high school teams. The team will participate in several races including fastest lap, fastest drag race and most laps in five-, 10- and 30-minute time frames.
“We worked tirelessly to prepare for this competition, and it’ll be an incredible feeling to see our hard work pay off,” Kendall Boles, team member and driver, said. “We are eager to continue improving and representing our school in future competitions.”
For more information about Tranquility Racing or sponsoring the RC racing team at Nodaway-Holt, contact sponsor Kenneth Hamilton at khamilton@nodholt.org.