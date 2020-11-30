GRAHAM, Mo. — The Nodaway-Holt R-VII school board will take another month to decide on how to proceed with a sports co-op.
“Really, we’re not in any position to make a decision tonight,” said Superintendent Jeff Blackford at the board’s regular meeting on Nov. 18.
Currently, the district co-ops with South Holt for football, track and cheerleading, but has been soliciting community input on possible new directions.
Blackford said that South Holt’s school board has come to the consensus that it would like to continue the football co-op with Nodaway-Holt, and indicated it would like to work towards ways to make the partnership better.
Additionally, he said that he had “positive” discussions with West Nodaway, but no action is imminent.
The board will likely discuss the issue again at its Dec. 16 meeting.
Students/employees of the month
Breonna Waterman was named high school student of the month for October, and Paige Hanson was named junior high student of the month.
The junior high/high school has also begun an employee of the month program. Nurse Jessie Prettyman was named employee of the month for October.
“With everything that Jessie’s been through with COVID and contact tracing and everything else, and kind of being our liaison between the health department and different things, she’s doing a really good job, and we can’t give her enough credit for the job that she’s done,” said high school principal Michael Hollingsworth.