GRAHAM, Mo. — Nodaway-Holt High School held its first College & Career Readiness Day on March 29, organized by school counselor Hallie Ginther.
In the morning, students had the option of taking either the ACT or PreACT, and seniors who were not taking the ACT went on a job shadow in their field of interest.
Students not participating in those three opportunities listened to guest speakers on mental health awareness from representatives of Northwest Missouri State University, skill and career assessments from the Youth Alliance, career readiness from Northwest Career Services, cyber security and social media from Nodaway County Sheriff’s Deputy Cory McDonald and healthy relationships from the Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Task Force and North Star Advocacy Center.
Following the morning opportunities, students attended a career fair in the high school gym where 40 different businesses and employers came to speak about career opportunities and their companies, talking with students about job requirements, salaries, locations and other details about potential careers.
The fair was broken down into career clusters with multiple representatives from the fields of health services, industrial and engineering technology, agriculture, business management and technology, arts and communication, military, and education.
In a press release, Principal Mike Hollingsworth said the district plans to host the event annually, and hopes to expand the scope from just Nodaway-Holt students in 7-12 grades to those in neighboring school districts as well.