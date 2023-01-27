Nod-Holt chart

A survey of parents found that 52.4 percent were strongly in favor or in favor of keeping the four-day week for next school year.

 CHART BY NODAWAY-HOLT R-VII

GRAHAM, Mo. — After one semester of a four-day week at Nodaway-Holt R-VII, a parent survey showed a majority are in favor of keeping it.

During the Jan. 19 school board meeting, board members reviewed surveys of students, teachers, parents and community members about the four-day week.

