GRAHAM, Mo. — After one semester of a four-day week at Nodaway-Holt R-VII, a parent survey showed a majority are in favor of keeping it.
During the Jan. 19 school board meeting, board members reviewed surveys of students, teachers, parents and community members about the four-day week.
Only 42 parents responded to the survey, which Superintendent Jeff Blackford said was sent out as a link in a Textcaster alert in December to more than 200 parents. The survey results are available on Nodaway-Holt’s website, nodholt.org.
The primary question, “Do you support the 4 day nontraditional calendar for 2023-2024 school year?” saw 52.4 percent either strongly in favor or in favor. That’s up from 46.4 percent from a similar question posed to parents around the same time a year ago while the school board was preparing to make its decision about the calendar, though that survey yielded 69 responses.
The community survey showed similar results, with more than 54 percent in favor or strongly in favor of keeping the four-day school week, up from about 40 percent a year ago.
When asked to name the greatest challenge they’ve experienced from the switch to a four-day week, 45.2 percent of respondents said they hadn’t experienced any, while 21 percent cited quality of instruction as the biggest issue, followed by child care at 16.7 percent and length of school day at 14.3 percent.
During last week’s meeting, fourth grade teacher Sandra Benedict said that she’s found success in more frequent reviews for students, especially review assignments to complete over the three-day weekends. Since she started emphasizing the review materials, she said, test scores have gone up.
Heidi Komerech, the sixth grade teacher who was present at the meeting, told board members that the longer weekends took some adjustment for students.
“The due dates are still coming,” she said that she told students. “… We had to have kind of a heart-to-heart about (how) we can’t just shift our brain into neutral for a few days. So we’ve kind of set that expectation that, nope, we still do things … over those three days. We want to keep your brain sharp and come back ready on Tuesday to hit the ground running.”
The length of school day concern, though, isn’t one likely to be allayed next year. Principal Mike Hollingsworth, who was announced at the same meeting as the incoming superintendent for next year, said that he put together the preliminary calendar for 2023-2024 with four more minutes added to the end of each day. The new schedule would run from 8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. The end time would then match up with sports co-op partner West Nodaway, whose school day goes from 7:55 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.
Hollingsworth said the extra four minutes would result in a longer holiday break, but otherwise aligns closely with this year’s calendar.
Teachers present at last week’s school board meeting said that the length of day has certainly been noticeable in kids’ energy levels, especially at the elementary level, at the end of the day. Something like added snack time is one possible minor tweak of many that may be made as teachers, administrators and students adjust to the new schedule.
Blackford said he would gather feedback from staff and make any other necessary adjustments before a second reading of the calendar at the next board meeting in February.
Other Nodaway-Holt notes
- Principal Hollingsworth congratulated high school students Paige Hanson and Trinity Olson, who were elected to the FCCLA executive council for Region 1 for the 2023-24 school year. Hanson was elected president while Olson was elected secretary.
- The next school board meeting will be held at 1 p.m. on Feb. 15. Afterward, school board members will spend the afternoon in classrooms throughout the district to observe.
Personnel
- The board approved the hiring of Meredith O’Neal as head junior high track coach for 2022-2023.
- The board accepted the resignation of Lincoln Katsion, effective at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.