GRAHAM, Mo. — The Nodaway-Holt R-VII Board of Education last week set its salary schedule for 2023-2024, voting to raise the base pay for teachers to $36,500.
That raises the base $1,000 from last year. Additionally, Nodaway-Holt continues to give a flat $500 stipend to all teachers.
However, if the legislature again agrees to a grant program to raise teacher pay to a minimum of $38,000, as it did last year, the schedule will likely be revisited by the board.
In related news, the board also voted during its March 15 meeting to join the Ozark Schools Benefits Association, a nonprofit group insurance provider made up of Missouri public school districts. The OSBA is a larger organization than the similar Missouri Educators Unified Health Plan, of which Nodaway-Holt was formerly a member.
Consequently, Superintendent Jeff Blackford said coverage will remain similar or cheaper for employees as it would have with MEUHP and will save the district about $16,000.
The board also voted to increase life insurance coverage for employees by $10,000.
- The board approved a bid totaling $11,202 from Froeschl Floors, of Falls City, Nebraska, to redo the elementary bathroom and kitchen floors.
- Board members approved a $16,237 bid from Eckard’s Home Improvement of St. Joseph for tile work in the high school office and hallways.
- The board set its regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. on April 19, as its reorganization date after the April 4 election.
- According to meeting minutes, the board approved a stipend for Jeff Blackford to serve as a superintendent mentor for the 2023-2024 school year. Blackford is leaving the district to work in the education department at Northwest Missouri State University at the end of the school year, after which principal Mike Hollingsworth will take over as superintendent.