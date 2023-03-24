Nodaway-Holt School Building - sign
GRAHAM, Mo. — The Nodaway-Holt R-VII Board of Education last week set its salary schedule for 2023-2024, voting to raise the base pay for teachers to $36,500.

That raises the base $1,000 from last year. Additionally, Nodaway-Holt continues to give a flat $500 stipend to all teachers.

