Status of Nodaway County School Resolutions chart

MARYVILLE, Mo. — School officials across the county have taken an aggressive stance against open enrollment legislation, the latest battle in what they have openly described as a concerted attempt by state decision-makers to consolidate rural school districts.

During recent school board meetings in December and January, superintendents at the six Nodaway County public school districts outside of Maryville have brought the issue front and center to their boards, describing both the direct and indirect threats posed by open enrollment and other measures to rural districts.

