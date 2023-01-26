MARYVILLE, Mo. — School officials across the county have taken an aggressive stance against open enrollment legislation, the latest battle in what they have openly described as a concerted attempt by state decision-makers to consolidate rural school districts.
During recent school board meetings in December and January, superintendents at the six Nodaway County public school districts outside of Maryville have brought the issue front and center to their boards, describing both the direct and indirect threats posed by open enrollment and other measures to rural districts.
In response, four Nodaway County districts have so far passed a resolution written by the Missouri Association of Rural Education in blanket opposition to open enrollment legislation, with two others, Jefferson C-123 and South Nodaway R-IV, set to consider the resolution in February.
In general, open enrollment would allow parents to choose which school they would like their child to attend regardless of where they live.
That could spell trouble for the six districts in the outlying county, superintendents believe.
If students were not required to attend their home district, with such low existing student populations, it wouldn’t take many leaving to put any one district’s viability into serious question.
“If we were gonna gain students, I’d have no problem with it,” said Nick Madden, a Nodaway-Holt school board member, during a Jan. 19 meeting. “But I don’t think we gain students. We’d lose.” After a pause, he added a hopeful qualifier: “Maybe.”
Jefferson Superintendent Tim Jermain put the issue in similar terms, describing what he thinks the effects of school districts that need to find ways to lure students from each other’s populations would be.
“There’s gonna be winners and losers when you go to open enrollment: some districts are gonna win, some are gonna lose,” he told his board on Jan. 18. “It’s gonna put you in competition with your neighboring districts — maybe you aren’t as quick to share things that work because you’re trying to recruit students to your district, and it may put districts in a position where you’re trying to recruit their people.”
State Rep. Jeff Farnan, R-Stanberry, who until he took office this month was president of the Jefferson school board, echoed many of those same concerns in an email to The Forum.
“I am opposed to open enrollment,” Farnan said. “With open enrollment, students are allowed to go to the school of their choice and state funds will follow that student. That may be great for some districts, and devastating for others. If a district loses too many students, how will this help the remaining students with less funding to educate them? Schools will need to compete for students and spend resources to keep students and attract new ones. These are a few of the reasons I oppose open enrollment.”
In a statement emailed to The Forum, state Sen. Rusty Black took a different view, saying that the primary bills currently under consideration in the House and Senate would provide more opportunities for students in northwest Missouri.
“In my opinion, these bills will deliver opportunities for a variety of students, while also providing local control for school districts, to determine how they participate,” Black said. “The widely dispersed population of the 12th Senatorial District is the basis of my support for these bills. Similar to (sports co-ops) all over northern Missouri, these bills could provide cooperation between school districts that offer career tech education classes, or STEM classes, along with others. I believe these bills will allow student the opportunity to improve educational choices when their local district does not provide particular courses of study. As a teacher in rural northwest Missouri, I have witnessed the difficulties of restricted offerings with schools, even schools I have worked for.
“At the same time, I’m not saying that I believe every school is strained and my goal is to not close any of them, but I do think there is a difference between providing opportunities for kids, compared to providing them what the state requires. My hope is these bills will help get schools to think about cooperating and improving opportunities for our kids while keeping students in the 12th District.”
Getting taxpayers to buy into supporting a district that is losing students with fundraising or tax levies would also likely be even more difficult, Jermain said, especially if their children go somewhere else — or if their tax dollars do.
One of the central concerns for rural districts over open enrollment is how funding would work. For years, local superintendents have sounded alarms about indirect ways the legislature can divert funds from public education, which lands especially hard on rural districts and students.
As of this writing, the two major open enrollment bills in the General Assembly do not provide details about how or whether tax dollars would move from district to district along with students.
However, Jeff Blackford, superintendent at Nodaway-Holt, said that under any open enrollment model, the central state funding mechanism for small, rural schools, could be gutted.
Currently, the state’s Foundation Formula determines K-12 school district funding allocations based on several factors, including the number of students enrolled, attendance and student performance. However, under the 2005 law that created the formula, some school districts could choose to be grandfathered in as “hold harmless” districts and continue to be funded in perpetuity at an amount no less than what they received in the 2005-06 school year. Unsurprisingly, many of the state’s more than 180 hold harmless districts are small, rural ones — including the six non-Maryville districts in Nodaway County.
In order to facilitate moving money based on enrollment, Blackford said he believes any open enrollment policy would mean doing away with the provision entirely, potentially reducing funding further for most Nodaway County schools.
“I don’t see how they could do open enrollment without it,” he told the Nodaway-Holt school board.
Also concerning to Blackford and several other Nodaway County superintendents is the attitude of the state’s education officials, who the superintendents feel are not supportive of their school districts or others like them in small, rural areas.
Each year, the State Board of Education releases a legislative priority list, five goals it wants to work toward in the upcoming year. Both last year and this year, one of those priorities has been for the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to examine best practices for open enrollment.
Dustin Skoglund, superintendent at South Nodaway R-IV, spoke for several other local school administrators when he told his school board on Jan. 18 that the inclusion of the open enrollment goal was “discouraging to an extent, because that’s one of the few entities that really should be 100 percent on our side.
“You’re starting to see one of the phrases that’s the most frustrating from where I’m sitting, (which) is, ‘well, if we don’t do this, then it’s going to be done to us,’” he said, referring to open enrollment. “I mean that’s kinda like agreeing to tie the noose I guess, in some ways. That’s pretty morbid, but it’s frustrating, and a lot of my colleagues are frustrated.”
The move was more than a warning shot for rural administrators especially, who were listening carefully when Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven spoke to the Missouri Association of School Administrators last month. According to multiple superintendents who attended the meeting, Vandeven said she believed Missouri has too many school districts.
“Which is scary, coming from the commissioner’s mouth,” Skoglund said.
For rural school administrators, it was a devastating blow with an inescapable conclusion.
Consolidation
But beyond the push for open enrollment, rural school administrators had been feeling the squeeze already.
In 2021, the Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program, for example, was passed by the legislature, creating a scholarship program that allowed individuals to donate to a state scholarship fund. Eligible students could then draw on that fund to help them pay to leave their public school and go to a different one — any one — including related expenses.
Additionally, each donor — an individual, a business or an organization — receives a 100 percent write-off on their state taxes, up to half of their whole tax bill. Instead of going into the state’s general fund, which pays for the state’s portion of school funding, those tax dollars would go to paying students not to go to their local public school.
In theory, that would mean less money for schools in general, and so less money for schools in Nodaway County, administrators in the county said at the time.
The other hangup?
Nodaway County kids aren’t even eligible for the program — it’s only open to students who live in more populated areas.
Last year, legislators passed a measure that allows students to withdraw from their physical public school and instead enroll with a virtual education vendor. The vendor, though, can decide what students they want to accept, and what students they don’t — which didn’t sit well with local superintendents who feared the program would only take kids with good grades and leave everyone else for the public school system.
And another bill last year cracked open the door to open enrollment, allowing parents who pay property taxes in multiple school districts to pick which one they’d like to enroll their children in.
All those actions came against the backdrop of an unprecedented teacher shortage, which hits districts at the lowest end of the pay ladder — like those in Nodaway County — the hardest.
West Nodaway and Nodaway-Holt chose to address the difficulty of recruiting and retaining teachers when there weren’t enough to go around by switching to a four-day school week, joining the more than 120 across the state at the time that were mostly small districts like the two in Nodaway County.
This year, however, the Independence School District moved to a four-day week — by far the largest district in the state to do so. And now, some legislators have decided to take a closer look at four-day weeks, while DESE has already announced it will begin studying how districts are implementing them, with a particular focus on how the day off each week is utilized.
The added scrutiny has been applauded by Charles Shields, of St. Joseph, president of the state school board, who, according to Missourinet, said during a state school board meeting this month that he does not believe four-day weeks should be allowed if the state is meeting its funding obligations and “we get some of the issues in place to solve teacher recruitment and retention.”
“For 14 years, it didn’t bother anybody,” Blackford said last week. “But now all of a sudden Independence gets in there and now it’s like, ‘oh my gosh,’ you know?”
Some superintendents fear that it’s just one more tool that small, rural districts could use to compete that might be taken out of their toolbox.
And Skoglund was far from the only superintendent who reached the same conclusion about where that leads — and where it’s intended to lead — for six districts in the county that serve fewer than 1,500 students among them.
“Really, I think (to) anybody who’s being honest with themself, the goal is a reduction in schools,” Skoglund said. “Is consolidation, at some point.”
Forum Managing Editor Skye Pournazari contributed to this report.