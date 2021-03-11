9-10-20 MHS goes hybrid 2.jpg
The Maryville High School Board of Education met March 3 to approves a number of district personnel items.

The following personnel changes took place at a special Maryville R-II Board of Education meeting held at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3 at district headquarters.

Personnel

Resignations

  • Jessica Piper, English teacher at high school, resignation effective June 30
  • Sharon McCrary, head custodian at high school, resignation effective June 30

Extra Duty Assignments

  • Kristi Beu, special services provider for track, effective March 1
  • Aimee Riley, paraprofessional at MMS, effective March 4

Reassignments

  • Amadee Huck, second grade teacher, reassigned to 2021-2022 Special Education teacher at the Maryville Early Childhood Center
