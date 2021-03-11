Maryville R-II
The following personnel changes took place at a special Maryville R-II Board of Education meeting held at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3 at district headquarters.
Personnel
Resignations
- Jessica Piper, English teacher at high school, resignation effective June 30
- Sharon McCrary, head custodian at high school, resignation effective June 30
Extra Duty Assignments
- Kristi Beu, special services provider for track, effective March 1
- Aimee Riley, paraprofessional at MMS, effective March 4
Reassignments
- Amadee Huck, second grade teacher, reassigned to 2021-2022 Special Education teacher at the Maryville Early Childhood Center