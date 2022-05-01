Maryville
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The following are notes from the April 26 special meeting of the Maryville R-II Board of Education.
- Board members accepted the low bid of $70,594 from Andrew Spire Construction, of Maryville for concrete replacement.
- In personnel, the board accepted resignations from Grace Nelson, youth development worker, effective May 5; Jill Heddinger, FBLA sponsor, effective at the end of the school year; and Sandra Wilmes, food service cook, effective May 20.
- Laura Tobin was reassigned from teacher to Maryville R-II Early Childhood Director for the 2022-2023 school year.
- The board approved recommendations for employment and reassignment for Noah Daul as high school math teacher, Kristi Beu from paraprofessional at the high school to special education teacher at the middle school for 2022-2023 school year, and Donovan Harris was reassigned from technology support specialist level 1 to business education teacher at Northwest Technical School and FBLA sponsor.
Nodaway-Holt
GRAHAM, Mo. — The following are notes from the April 11 and April 20 meetings of the Nodaway-Holt R-VII Board of Education:
- New board members Andrew Lance and Ryan Medsker were sworn in.
- Jane Hanson was elected board president and Joni Everhart vice president.
- Heidi Komorech was hired for an elementary teacher position for the 2022-2023 school year.
- On April 11, the board held a special meeting to hire Erin Fent as elementary school principal for the 2022-2023 school year.
South Nodaway
- BARNARD, Mo. — The following are notes from the April 18 meeting of the South Nodaway R-VI Board of Education:
- Recently elected board members David Klamm and Debbie Bennett were sworn into office.
- Janet Hilsabeck was elected board president and Rick Holtman vice president. Brian Flora was elected delegate to the Missouri School Boards’ Association, Brandy Wolf as board secretary and Sonya Buckles as board treasurer.
- In a construction update, Superintendent Dustin Skoglund said the north addition walls are being raised and wire is being run. According to meeting minutes, he thanked Danny Johnson and Bruce Skoglund for donating their time to get things done inside the building.
- The district has received from donations about two-thirds of the cost of a new scoreboard.
- The board accepted the resignation of high school business teacher Kensey Dyer. Superintendent Skoglund reassigned Julie McConkey as high school business teacher. The board approved hiring Taylar Freemyer as seventh through 12th grade math teacher for the 2022-2023 school year.