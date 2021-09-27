Northeast Nodaway R-V
At the Sept. 16 meeting of the Northeast Nodaway R-V Board of Education:
- The board heard updates on the ballfield project. The cable fence is set to be installed this weekend and the concession stand is nearing completion.
- Board members discussed significant drainage issues in the parking lot and surrounding the school that will likely need to be addressed over the summer, but are near the top of the priority list for the district.
- Also near the top of the priority list is water issues inside the building, including the difficulty of getting hot water in some faucets. Superintendent Brenda Dougan said she is looking into options to solve that problem and others that are potentially related to hard water in the school.
South Nodaway R-IV
During the South Nodaway R-IV Board of Education meeting on Sept. 15:
- Superintendent Dustin Skoglund told board members that the majority of students in quarantine have returned and that the Safe Return to in-person instruction and Continuity of Services Plan team met and discussed strategies in preparation for potentially major, future COVID-19 related occurrences.
- The board approved scheduling make-up days for the two days missed last month in the COVID-related school closure. The two days will be Monday, Sept. 27 and Monday, Jan. 17.
- Board members approved a new ACES agreement which provides social and diagnostic testing services the district could not afford to provide in house. “They’re very very valuable to us,” Skoglund said.
- K-12 Principal Aaron Murphy and Assistant Principal Nick Wray discussed the district’s growth. Murphy noted that there are 121 students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade and 70 in seventh through 12th grade. “We’re close to 200 students which is a good thing,” he said.
- Skoglund told the board about an opportunity for families with children who qualify for free and reduced lunch to receive grant funds for internet at their homes. According to a school flyer, the FCC announced the expansion of the Emergency Broadband Benefit program to provide internet for those households receiving free and reduced lunch. To apply, visit fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit. For more information, or to handle by phone call 833-511-0311.
The district has begun allowing seniors to take part in a work release program during vo-tech hours. Wray said the district has heard from the businesses about the good work of the two seniors who are taking part in the program.
- Skoglund said construction is still underway and that prepping for the concrete floor has begun, lobby bathrooms are progressing and the door on the south side of the building has been cut and installed.
- The board approved hiring Johnnie Silkett as track coach.