MARYVILLE R-II
The following notes are from the Wednesday, March 31 special meeting of the Maryville R-II Board of Education.
The school board approved an addendum to its agreement with Lunchtime Solutions to extend the fixed price per meal contract that was previously agreed to on Dec. 1, 2020. The 3-month emergency addendum will last until June 30.
The board also awarded a bid for realtor services to Shirley’s Realty with a commission amount of 1.5 percent and buyers agent of zero percent.
A certified teaching position was added at the high school to help with credit recovery and support for at-risk students.
Personnel
- Derek Campbell, wrestling assistant coach at middle school, effective Feb. 12, 2021
- Chase Tolson, 2020-2021 boys soccer head coach, reassigned to 2021-2022 boys soccer assistant coach at high school
- Jesus Gonzalez Allones, 2021-2022 boys soccer head coach at high school
- Jacob Vollstedt, 2021-2022 certified teacher at high school