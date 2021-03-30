Nodaway-Holt R-VII
During the Nodaway-Holt Board of Education meeting on March 17, the board took the following actions:
- Lifted the district’s mask mandate effective immediately.
- Voted to forgive the snow day that occurred on Jan. 27; it will not have to be made up.
- Approved its annual membership agreement with the Missouri Educators Unified Health Plan, an independent insurance group made up of more than 100 Missouri school districts.
- Approved the payment of $525 per month of health insurance premiums for each employee.
- Raised the base teacher salary $500 to $33,000.
- Raised the base non-certified staff pay 25 cents to $12 per hour.
- Accepted a retirement letter from Teresa Carter, high school yearbook and Spanish teacher.
South Nodaway
The following are notes from the South Nodaway Board of Education meeting held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March. 17.
- Board of Education members approved lifting the mask mandate on March 22, including bus riders.
- The Seamless Summer Option that has provided free breakfast and lunch for children age 1 to 18 has been extended through the end of September. “Every child will also receive free lunches at the beginning of next year,” noted the meeting minutes.
- District health insurance plans were approved for the 2021-2022 school year. There district saw a 7.5 percent increase in rates, however, because it also dropped a tier, the increase is only 2.5 percent. The district pays $470 toward everyone’s insurance each month. The cheapest plan is $461, so it will still be covered 100 percent and the extra will be placed into members HSAs.
North Nodaway
The following are notes from the North Nodaway Board of Education meeting held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March. 17.
- Board members approved the second reading of the 2021-2022 academic calendar.
- The board approved the second reading of the following 2021-2022 elementary and junior high/high school handbooks: Kids Care, preschool, employee, parent-student and the MS/HS student handbook.
- Board members approved the purchase a Country Clipper Boss XL lawn mower from Maryville Outdoor, not to exceed $10,479.20.
- The board OK’d renewal of the Missouri Educators Unified Health Plan with an increase of board-paid health insurance up to $461.
- In closed session, the board approved raising the certified salary base by $300 and the administrator’s base by $625. Now, the certified salary base is $32,750; the superintendent’s base pay is $90,625; the junior high/high school principal pay base is $64,125; and the elementary principal pay base is $62,495. Board members also approved a $1.50 increase to the non-certified employee base pay.
Personnel
In closed session, the board accepted the following personnel items.
Resignations
- Chanse Houghton as junior high/high school social studies teacher, effective May 20
- Kathryn Ball as second grade teacher, effective May 20
Employment
- Michael McConkey as junior high/high school social studies teacher, 2021-2022 school year
- Bo Hansen as maintenance supervisor with a starting salary of $38,600
- Teachers were approved for rehire.