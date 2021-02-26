South Nodaway
The following are notes from the South Nodaway Board of Education meeting held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.
- The board approved the 2021-2022 school calendar. The first day of school is set for Tuesday, Aug. 24 and the last day of school is scheduled for Thursday, May 19. That schedules 1,091.6 student hours over 170 days. Staff attendance days are set at 182.
- Architect Dick Ross presented the board with information about the next phase of building improvements and updates on the greenhouse project. The board approved an invitation to bid for Phases 2 and 3 of the C.A.R.E.S. Bond construction project, which includes the Agriculture and Multipurpose buildings. Bids will be accepted until noon on Tuesday, March 16.
- South Nodaway High School principal Dustin Skoglund and Elementary principal Aaron Murphy received evaluations and new contracts for their new positions through the 2022-2023 school year.
- In student achievement: South Nodaway FFA submitted two state degrees this year for Arthur Giffin and Jessie Miller; and four American Degrees for Jaiden Flora, Dakota Allen, Layla Wolf and Jaci Prettyman.
- According to meeting minutes, the district doesn’t see any need for changes in its COVID-19 procedures until the Nodaway County Health Department makes changes in the length of quarantines. The district notes that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended shifting down from 14 days to 10 days for a contact quarantine, “but our county health has stuck with 14 days so far, even though most of the counties that border us are moving to the CDC recommended 10 days. We are hoping that school staff will be eligible for the vaccine soon.”