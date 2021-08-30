Nodaway-Holt R-VII
During the Nodaway-Holt R-VII Board of Education meeting on Aug. 18:
- The board set the tax levy rate at $4.1962 per $100 assessed valuation.
- The board approved the hiring of Zach Lemar as in-season weights coach.
- Elementary Principal Sean Emerson said that 118 students are enrolled in PK-6th grades.
- High school Principal Mike Hollingsworth said that 92 students are enrolled in grades 7-12.
- The high school was awarded $2,000 from the MFA Oil Foundation for the purchase of new football helmets.
- Hollingsworth said 18 Nodaway-Holt students are currently slated for the varsity football team, 13 for varsity volleyball and six for varsity cheer.
Jefferson C-123
During the Jefferson C-123 Board of Education meeting on Aug. 18:
- The board set the total adjusted tax levy rate at $6.3865, down slightly from $6.3989 last year as the district’s assessed valuation went up this year.