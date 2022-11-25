BARNARD, Mo. — The following are notes from the minutes of the Nov. 15 meeting of the South Nodaway R-IV Board of Education:
- Filing opens Tuesday, Dec. 6 and closes Tuesday, Dec. 27, for the three seats on the R-IV Board of Education that will become open next year currently held by Rick Holtman, Janet Hilsabeck and Pat Swinford. To file, contact Brandy Wolf at the superintendent’s office from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 3 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 27.
- Board members approved using ESSER III funds to offer some overtime pay for non-certified employees at its Nov. 15 meeting.
- The board approved changing its policy company from the Missouri School Boards’ Association to Ed Counsel, from which the board receives its legal services.
- Superintendent Dustin Skoglund presented the board with a bid of $13,000 from GRM Networks for internet-based replacement phones that would also serve as a bell system. He suggested the board hold off on voting for more information or more bids.
- The district is exploring options for new marching band uniforms. The current uniforms are 24 years old. In October, the South Nodaway Band received first place in the Northwest Missouri State University Homecoming Parade.
- Third grade teacher Sage Bennett told the board about a grant she received from Discover Dairy. Once per week the class does a lesson based around dairy. Every Friday, third graders work on STEAM projects including blueprinting and more. Bennett told The Forum on Monday that the $250 grant helped her take the class on a field trip to Shatto Dairy.
- The board approved early graduation for Ashlyn Mires, pending her course completion this semester.
- Board members approved hiring Sarah Jackson as a kindergarten paraprofessional.