MARYVILLE, Mo. — With help from rootEd Missouri and the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, three Nodaway County high schools received funding this year to focus on seniors and their afterschool plans.
The postsecondary advising initiative is a statewide push to help all seniors develop both a postsecondary and financial plan after high school.
Maryville R-II, Northeast Nodaway R-V and Nodaway-Holt R-VII applied for funds and were awarded grants to put toward an effort to ensure 100 percent of graduates leave high school with a plan, whether it be college, the workforce or the military.
The funds provided a new position, a rootEd Advisor at each local school district. Becky Houtchens at the Maryville High School said she’s excited to take on the role.
“It was a lot of stuff that I was already doing in my counseling job, but the opportunity for that to be the sole focus I love because it’s really my favorite part of what I was doing there,” she said, noting that this also frees up the other two counselors to focus on the mental health and well-being of all students in the school.
After a week of training for the program this summer, Houtchens said advisers left with a goal of having all seniors have one of the “Three E’s:” Enrolled, Enlisted or Employed.
“It’s every path that they might take that I want to be here to help them with whatever it is they want to do,” she said. “College is not for everyone.”
Houtchens said it had always been a dream that each of the seniors had a plan after high school in years past and that the district has come close, reaching as high as 80 percent one year. But now with this position her goal is 100 percent.
Because she’s able to directly focus on this goal, Houtchens is teaching an elective class for seniors this year called College 101.
Creating resumes, researching schools and applying for scholarships are just some of the many topics tackled in the class. Houtchens is also focusing on the day-to-day life of a college student and some of those survival skills, like how to find help if you’re struggling in a class, or how to get involved, and just what a typical day looks like for a student.
She has 19 students enrolled in the course, one of whom spoke with The Forum during only his second week of classes. Adrian McGee is interested in a school outside of Missouri, and is working with Houtchens to research the best quality school in his preferred field of study — occupational therapy or accounting — that is also affordable.
“I think it’s a wonderful class,” he said. “She’s done things to help us get to the start of our college search and hopefully plan on what we want to do in the future. ... I couldn’t think of a more beneficial class.”
McGee said his favorite part so far has been the book they’re reading about tips for college.
“That has been very educational as far as what to expect from a social aspect of college to help those who, I would say, are not as social,” he said.
Listing several colleges, all out of state, McGee said he’s looking forward to finding a new experience and is looking for the right fit. He said Houtchens is helping him not only to find the right school, but funding opportunities as well.
“When we get deep into scholarship season, you know, for a kid like this who is working two jobs — like he is so busy outside of school — to have this supported time in the school day, I think, is really going to help him,” Houtchens said.
On the other side of the adviser position, Houtchens will be visiting with each student one-on-one with a goal of finding their first steps after school.
“There’s (the class) part of it, and then really the meat of the program is the one-on-one meetings with me and seniors,” she said.
While in the past counselors would meet once with seniors one-on-one early in the year, Houtchens is planning to quadruple that and meet with each student once per quarter.
“Early in the year, I hope to identify the students who are going to need more support in figuring out their plan and getting there,” she said, recognizing that many students have support at home, but many do not. “I’m really looking for the ones that need more support for whatever their plan might be.”
Houtchens’ favorite aspect of the new position is being able to dive deeper with students while developing stronger relationships with them, she said.
“I think of her as my best friend,” senior Mariah Wiederholt said last week. “She has helped me through a lot. ... I went through a lot of rough stuff last year and she was by my side. She helped me make sure my classes were getting done, make sure I was still on top of everything, and most importantly made sure my mental health was important and ahead of everything.”
Wiederholt said she’s right now just focused on graduating, but that she hopes to get into cosmetology school because she really enjoys doing hair and makeup — not nails so much, but she’s working on them.
“(Houtchens’) words like to stick with me,” she said. “When we have conversations, certain things she’ll say to me, just kind of like a mother, the things she says just stick with me and I use them at work, or at school, or in my personal relationships with other people.”
If she weren’t available, Wiederholt said she’d “probably be freaking out.” While the other counselors are helpful, since day one of starting high school, “she’s always been by my side. I honestly couldn’t do it without her.”
Houtchens said since Wiederholt has not decided about what to do after school, they’re going to explore a lot of options, including cosmetology, or working and saving.
“I’ve always told the kids that yes, I’m here while they’re in school, but ‘Once a Spoofhound, Always a Spoofhound,’” she said. “Even after they graduate, I want them always to know that I’m a resource here for them at whatever age and stage they’re at.”
While the rootEd grant is for two years, Houtchens said she is planning to prove the program’s value in hopes that the district will continue it after the initial two-year period.
Northeast Nodaway
At Northeast Nodaway, librarian and rootEd Advisor Melissa Trickel said she’s ready to get started with the one-on-ones.
“It’s a lot more work, but it will be very beneficial for the seniors,” she said.
Trickel explained that while one portion of the rootEd program focuses on having 100 percent of seniors with a postsecondary plan, the second goal involves creating a financial plan, which she is more than ready to dive into. Trickel originally went to school for business education, so she’s very excited to help students tackle the personal finance aspect of this program.
“Maybe it’s just finding an apartment and knowing how they’re going to pay for it after school,” she said. “You know, helping them with that.”
The third goal, she said, is that school districts with fewer than 200 seniors work with juniors already.
“I know there are several juniors already here at the school that will benefit from that support,” Trickel said. “I’m excited to get started with them as well, but I’m going to focus on my seniors, because they’re the ones that need it first.”
She thinks getting to work with juniors this year will help them get to know her a little better so they’ll be more comfortable with her next year, since they’ve only really known her as their librarian.
“That’s what I love about this world, it’s not just one thing every day,” Trickel said.
Nodaway-Holt
At Nodaway-Holt High School, Stacey Calfee is serving as the rootEd Advisor. Since retiring she told The Forum in an email that she only works part time, but this program allows her to continue with some of the work she did at the school before, like ACT preparation.
“I work part-time at (Northwest Technical School), so I can help our students with the tech school side of things,” she said. “When we participated in iBuild, that activity gave me a lot of information about the trades and workforce connections.”
With 20 seniors, Calfee said she plans to meet one-on-one with each of them regularly to make certain each one has a postsecondary plan. She’s also teaching a lesson per week in Tenique Hays’ personal finance/career development class.
“Having one job has really given me the opportunity to work specifically with seniors so that they have plans in place,” Calfee said. “I feel that I can focus my time and follow through with students better.”