Mariah Wiederholt, Becky Houtchens and Adrian McGee stand in Houtchens’ new office, the high school’s previous copy room. Just off her office is what the students call her “chill room,” a relaxing environment where they can discuss anxieties or concerns.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — With help from rootEd Missouri and the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, three Nodaway County high schools received funding this year to focus on seniors and their afterschool plans.

The postsecondary advising initiative is a statewide push to help all seniors develop both a postsecondary and financial plan after high school.

Melissa Trickel, librarian and rootEd Advisor at Northeast Nodaway, is shown in her main office, the school library. While she loves her job as the librarian, Trickel is also excited to help seniors with the financial planning side of the rootEd program.
Nodaway-Holt rootEd Advisor Stacey Calfee is shown in 2019. Calfee is leading the program for the district this year. She’s ready to focus on the job at hand and to provide 1:1 assistance for seniors and eventually juniors..
