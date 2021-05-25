RAVENWOOD, Mo. — The Northeast Nodaway HOPE Foundation recently presented several grants to Northeast Nodaway staff.
Art teacher Katie Jenkins was awarded a grant in the amount of $650 to purchase a camera. According to a news release, students will use the camera in the yearbook class to produce high quality photographs for the yearbook.
Guidance counselor Abbie Groomer received a grant of $1,000 for the purchase of a computer to be used in the guidance office.
In addition to these awards, the foundation also sent $490 to Heifer International in compliance with the bylaws of the foundation.
The NEN HOPE Foundation is a creation of the Biological Science class of 2006-2007 of Northeast Nodaway. Subsequent classes have carried forth the goals of the foundation which are to promote the recycling of aluminum in the Northeast Nodaway school district and community, to support technology at the Northeast Nodaway High School and to support sustained agroecology globally through Heifer International.
The students designed a logo, developed a set of bylaws, set up standing committees and developed the criteria for the grant application given to the teachers. The group has used recycled dumpsters as collection bins and recycled bulk seed bags to transport the cans to the recycling center.
The foundation returns money locally and globally. Seventy-five percent of the money is given to teachers through teacher grants. The teachers apply to use the money to fund technology in their classrooms. Twenty-five percent of the money is given to Heifer International because the aluminum for cans does not come from the United States.
Since its inception in 2006 the NEN HOPE Foundation has collected and sold 22,394 pounds of aluminum cans and 2,722 pounds of other metals. They have granted $11,517.49 to NEN teachers for technology and donated $2,652.42 to Heifer International.
“The students thank the businesses, community and the Board of Education for supporting their efforts,” the release noted.