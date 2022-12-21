SAVANNAH, Mo. — Along with courses offered at the Main Campus, Barton Farm and online, students may now also enroll for classes at the North Central Missouri College Savannah Campus for spring 2023.
A full line of course offerings is now available and can be found by visiting the website at bit.ly/NCMCenroll. NCMC spring semester classes begin Monday, Jan. 9.
Classes at Savannah include English I, Foundations of Education, Microcomputer Applications, Intro to Behavioral Support, College Algebra, Industrial Electronics, Human Anatomy, Basic Electricity I, American History to 1877, Human Physiology, Intro to Drones, Basic Automotive Concepts and more.
Located at 601 U.S. Highway 71 Business, the Savannah location will provide access to the associate in arts transfer degree and a number of career programs.
For more information about the Savannah Campus or how to enroll at any location or online at NCMC, visit ncmissouri.edu or contact 660-359-3948.