SAVANNAH, Mo. — Along with courses offered at the Main Campus, Barton Farm and online, students may now also enroll for classes at the North Central Missouri College Savannah Campus for spring 2023.

A full line of course offerings is now available and can be found by visiting the website at bit.ly/NCMCenroll. NCMC spring semester classes begin Monday, Jan. 9.

