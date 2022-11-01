MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University plans to join national efforts to celebrate Native American Heritage Month with a movie night and a beading event.
Sponsored by Northwest’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion, both activities are free and open to the public.
“The university acknowledges that our history includes the exclusions and erasures of many indigenous peoples, including those on whose land this institution is located,” said Jessie Peter, the senior diversity coordinator at Northwest. “Therefore, we encourage the Northwest community to attend to learn about local American Indian History.”
According to a news release, Northwest’s commemoration of Native American History Month kicks off with a beading event at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the J.W Jones Student Union Boardroom. Representatives from St. Joseph Museums will teach attendees about the historical artifacts Native American tribes use to identify one another and how to bead bracelets.
The celebration continues with a showing of the movie “Te Ata” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the Student Union Boardroom. The film is based on the true story of Mary Thompson Fisher, known as “Te Ata,” who overcame cultural barriers to become an actress and Native American storyteller.
In addition to its recognition of Native American History Month, the university encourages the Northwest community to incorporate its land acknowledgement statement during events. The statement recognizes that the university is built on the land of the Otoe (Jiwere), Ioway (Báxoǰe), Missouria (Nut’achi), Potawatomi (Neshnabé), and Sac and Fox (Thakiwaki and Meskwaki) communities.
For more information about Native American Heritage Month activities at Northwest, contact diversity@nwmissouri.edu or 660-562-1226.