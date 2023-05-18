This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Maryville Middle School assistant principal Kate Lydon, right, watches as fifth and sixth grade teacher Becky Wynne, left, receives a grant from Stacy Roth and Kelly Brucher, representatives from the Kansas City chapter of the Association for Learning Environments, on Tuesday morning.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Middle School students filed into the commons Tuesday morning where they loudly cheered for teacher Becky Wynne who was surprised with a larger than expected grant from the Kansas City chapter of the Association for Learning Environments.
Wynne’s grant worth $4,000 will provide Crazy Circuits Bit Board classroom kits for her fifth and sixth grade classes as well as her Girls Who Code group.
On hand for the surprise were Stacy Roth with Multistudio, an architecture firm out of Kansas City and chapter representative, along with Kelly Brucher, with JE Dunn Construction, headquartered in Kansas City and lead sponsor of the grant.
Roth said the national organization her chapter is a part of is “really focused on creating spaces that promote the future of learning and this grant process is something that our chapter created. … We really are trying to inspire teachers to bring innovation to their classrooms.”
She said there were more than 30 applicants for four grants, which originally had been for $2,000 each, but thanks to donors like JE Dunn, the grant amount grew substantially.
Roth said some of the criteria that helped swing the judges in favor of Wynne’s application involved how innovative the project is in application, how much it will be able to reach past the current class and grade level and how achievable the project truly is.
“We’re just so psyched to be here, and I think that your idea is very cool, especially for the girls who are getting involved in coding and with circuits, so congratulations, this is awesome,” Brucher told Wynne on stage.
Wynne’s application said that while the curriculum and lesson plans provide focus on teaching students the basics of micro:bit programing, the goal of the project is to inspire and engage students, not just teach them how to write lines of code.
“Well it’s double the amount that they said it was going to be for, so it was actually a huge surprise,” Wynne said. “... It’s bringing LEGOS, circuits and micro:bits together … it will just bring a lot more materials and put more equipment in.”