MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Middle School students filed into the commons Tuesday morning where they loudly cheered for teacher Becky Wynne who was surprised with a larger than expected grant from the Kansas City chapter of the Association for Learning Environments.

Wynne’s grant worth $4,000 will provide Crazy Circuits Bit Board classroom kits for her fifth and sixth grade classes as well as her Girls Who Code group.

Wynne receives grant.jpg
Maryville Middle School teacher Becky Wynne thanks the Kansas City chapter of the Association for learning Environments during a presentation on Tuesday at the school.
