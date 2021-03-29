RAVENWOOD, Mo. — The Northeast Nodaway R-V school district will shift back to a model with one principal and one assistant principal for PK-12 next year, and needed to look no further than its own hallways to fill both positions.
Jason McDowell, currently the PK-6 principal, will step back into the principal role for all grades, and third grade teacher Heidi Beatty has been hired as assistant principal.
The move came after 7-12 principal Luke Cox accepted a position as 7-12 principal in Clarinda, Iowa, for next school year. Prior to becoming Northeast Nodaway’s 7-12 principal in 2019, Cox was director of education and principal at Clarinda Academy.
Prior to Cox’s hiring as 7-12 principal, McDowell had been principal for all grades alongside an assistant principal.
McDowell has been with the district for five years, Beatty for 10.
Senior trip policy
At their regular meeting on March 18, school board members approved a revised senior trip policy that narrows the infractions that could prevent a student from going on a senior trip related to drug and alcohol use.
Last month, when considering minor changes to the policy, board members expressed some apprehension about the policy including activities outside of school and not on school grounds. Prior to last week’s change, the board’s policy had said that a student who had been convicted of possession of alcohol, drugs or paraphernalia during their senior year may find their eligibility for the senior trip “at risk.”
The new policy, approved at last week’s meeting, adjusts those parameters to only include violations of the district’s existing drug and alcohol policy, which is limited to school activities.
Other Northeast Nodaway notes
- County and township crews finished laying down the access road from the school to the new baseball field, and work on the parking lot by contractor PCC Sports is set to begin soon. The project remains on track for summer.
- The board accepted a $1,000 bid from Marshall Coffelt to purchase a surplus Dodge Caravan from the district.
- The board accepted a bid of $155 per service to Wiederholt Lawn Care to mow the baseball field and school grounds.
- The board approved a raise of $400 to base teacher pay to $32,700, and a change in paid time off from sick and personal leave days to just one category of paid time off that can be used for any reason.
- The board approved a minimum raise of 40 cents per hour for non-certified staff.
- The board renewed a co-op agreement with St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School to allow interested students from that school, estimated to be one or two, to play softball with Northeast Nodaway.
- Superintendent Brenda Dougan said that as of March 18, the district had 11 students in quarantine.