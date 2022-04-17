MARYVILLE, Mo. — For the first time ever, Maryville High School’s robotics club is competing in the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas.
From May 5-7, Maryville students will be up against 819 teams from across the nation and the world. International competitors come from places such as Australia, Kazakhstan, Taiwan and the United Kingdom.
“Since we’ve started, we’ve never qualified,” Phil Stone, robotics coach, told The Forum. “… Usually you have to be the top two teams to win your state competition. That’ll get you into world or there’s a couple other ways, like there’s some awards — something called an excellence award. But we didn’t have any of that. But basically what happened was, a few teams double qualified. So not only did they — let’s say — win state, but maybe they also won the state award. So because of that, they kind of go down the list of where you were as a whole for a year, and one of our teams was good enough.”
Throughout the robotics season, Stone coaches an A Team and a B Team. The letters do not denote the members’ skill levels. Each team consists of five students.
Future world championship competitors include A Team members Gabe Baldwin, Mason Renshaw, Maven Vette, Nathan Yocom and Raymond Zhao.
The Maryville Robotics Club first formed in 2016, when Stone and his son Ethan took the initiative to create it.
“So he and I kind of got the ball rolling,” Stone said. “He went and got some startup money through a couple of letters he sent out.”
This year, the club has competed in three regular meets in Council Bluffs, Iowa, as well as the state competition in Jefferson City.
“Ultimately what you’re trying to do is you’re trying to achieve a particular score that will rank you in your own state. And then the top 24 teams or so in your state get to go to the state competition,” Stone said.
After this year’s state competition, the Maryville teams came home and disassembled their robots. Two days later, they received an invitation to the world championship.
The team is now rebuilding its robot; a process that originally took several weeks. Some of the robot’s qualities will remain the same and others will change.
In Dallas, the robot must be able to lift and move different objects around a square field.
“Basically there’s a 12-foot by 12-foot field that stays the same,” Stone said. “What’s inside the field that you have to try and score points with changes every year.”
He described robotics competitions as two-on-two matches where a different robot starts off in each corner of the field.
There is a teeter-totter on either side of the field, along with seven bases and various purple rings. Teams can score points by picking up bases and rings, putting rings on the bases, driving their robots onto the teeter-totter and driving onto the teeter-totter while their robots hold one or more bases.
Each match is set up the same way — the purple rings are always in the same place. The first 15 seconds of the match is an autonomous drive, which consists of the robot scoring points without a user controlling it. The robot’s coding is what allows it to move during this time. After that, a user can control the robot with a joystick for one minute and 45 seconds.
The competition uses VEX Robotics equipment, which is provided to schools as part of the company’s educational resources. When a team is created, a school finds funding to purchase the construction pieces. According to the VEX website, the company is committed to advancing robotics education, which it not only sees as the future, but also the present.
“By familiarizing students with programming, censors and automation, they hone critical computational thinking skills needed to succeed in both the 21st century’s workforce and in everyday life,” noted the company’s website.
To view a VEX competition, visit bit.ly/VexState.