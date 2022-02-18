BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — Nodaway County’s finest junior spellers stepped to the microphone in the West Nodaway gym last week, with Cooper Lynn of Maryville Middle School and Will Snyders of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School set to level their lexicon at all regional comers next month.
Lynn, an eighth grader, took first place in the countywide spelling bee held on Feb. 10 with the word “tabulate.” He and Snyders, a fifth grader, will head to the regional spelling bee competition in St. Joseph on March 5.
First alternate was Joey Kessler, a sixth grader from Horace Mann Elementary, and second alternate was Bruce Otto, an eighth grader from Jefferson C-123.
The countywide bee featured 10 spellers from five schools in Nodaway County in grades 5-8.