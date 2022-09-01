9-1 Maryville R-II Buses 1.jpg
John Campbell drives a Maryville R-II school bus down Second Street last week to drop children at Eugene Field Elementary on the first day of school. The district has been performing regular checks to ensure that buses are not overcrowded.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Longer bus routes, more children riding in some areas and fewer drivers equals major difficulties for the Maryville R-II School District, and Jarnik Buses Inc., but together they’re tackling it in every way possible.

Area parents took to social media this week to air concerns about their children, noting that they heard buses were overcrowded and children were sitting four to a seat and on the floor.

A Maryville R-II school bus heads north on Munn Avenue on Tuesday morning, near a sign warning drivers to slow down in the school zone ahead. Now within the second week of school, the district is still in need of bus drivers to help relieve the number of students on buses and routes drivers have to take.
Maryville R-II school buses are shown at the bus barn on Munn Avenue. The district is in need of new drivers. Jarnik Buses Inc. is offering a $1,000 signing bonus for all new hires and another $1,000 if that person already had a CDL.
