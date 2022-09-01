MARYVILLE, Mo. — Longer bus routes, more children riding in some areas and fewer drivers equals major difficulties for the Maryville R-II School District, and Jarnik Buses Inc., but together they’re tackling it in every way possible.
Area parents took to social media this week to air concerns about their children, noting that they heard buses were overcrowded and children were sitting four to a seat and on the floor.
Maryville R-II Superintendent Logan Lightfoot talked Tuesday with The Forum about the difficulties the district is facing with fewer and fewer drivers available.
“The biggest part, that I’m most concerned with is safety,” he said. “… What we are doing now is, we are having bus drivers and administrators jump on the buses and physically walk up and check and make sure there’s not single kid on a lap, there’s not a kid in the aisle.”
The district has 13 routes, and on its worst days when few drivers are available and/or a lot of school activities are traveling, Lightfoot said the district has to combine a lot of routes.
“That’s where we’re getting the pinch,” he said. “… We’ll have a couple of those where it gets pretty crowded. We are trying to get more bus drivers.”
Lightfoot said it has been really crowded, but that he didn’t think there was ever a case where buses were crowded past capacity limits.
In the hectic initial week of school, he thinks kids might not have been ready to have to sit three to a seat. The seats are rated to hold three children.
“We’ve got to get more drivers,” he said, explaining a new Jarnik program that offers a $1,000 signing bonus for new hires. If that person hired already has a Commercial Driver’s License, they’ll receive a total of $2,000.
In a new tactic for the district, Lightfoot said he was planning to meet with Northwest Missouri State University interim president Clarence Green to see if they could form a partnership with the university for help from any of their employees who may already have their CDL.
“We’ve got to try something,” he said.
Lightfoot explained that morning and afternoon routes are typically shorter than two hours. But as part of an incentive, drivers are paid for two.
“Geographically speaking, our district is not that huge,” he said. “… Now granted when we combine four or five the routes get bigger. That’s the pinch.”
This week’s principal meeting focused on transportation, he said.
“Our No. 1 staple, is they’ve got to get home safe, and so if it takes a little longer, it takes a little longer,” he said, noting that if a bus reaches capacity, it will have to do a second loop.
On Monday, Lightfoot even helped by driving a bus. He gave the example that at one stop in town last year eight students were picked up and dropped off. This year, there are 22 students, who get picked up and dropped off there.
He doesn’t expect the issue to continue throughout the year, especially if Jarnik is able to hire a few new drivers. However, as long as it is necessary, he and other administrators will check buses and even drive if necessary.
Jarnik perspective
Martin Farnan, transportation director with Jarnik, told The Forum on Tuesday that in his 39 years working with the company, this is the fewest number of drivers he’s ever had to start the school year.
He said that he has 17 drivers, which includes a couple substitutes, and just five more drivers would make things significantly easier on the school district, other drivers and the riders.
“I could take five and be happy,” Farnan said.
Explaining that Jarnik’s general manager resigned Friday and the company’s safety director is stepping into that role, he said, some of that work is shifting to him, so they’ve asked that he stay in the office and not drive.
“When you’re short, you have to drive,” Farnan said.
The district doesn’t have a driver for C1 in the afternoon, R6 or R8. Farnan said they are planning to combine R3 and R4 into one route, because they are each short enough.
He’s currently driving C4 and R1 together, which puts him at 4:15 p.m. when he’s done with R1, which ends at Wilcox. In the past if the routes were not combined, that route would be done at 4 p.m., so the routes are longer, but not by much.
“I have plenty of buses, I just don’t have enough drivers to fill them,” he said.
Farnan said it’s not a Maryville issue, “It’s everywhere.”
He said Jarnik used to hear from numerous college students each year, looking for part-time work. While the bonus is helpful for drawing drivers and Jarnik will pay for training to obtain a CDL, the positions pay $13.54 per hour, or about $54.16 per day is part of the difficulty.
Farnan explained that stacked up against other local businesses offering much higher starting wages; it’s difficult to compete for employees.
The job does have several things going for it; it’s perfect for someone with another job, just looking to supplement income. It is possible to work only one of the shifts or even be available as a spare driver, Farnan said. It’s a very flexible schedule.
He was planning to attend the part-time job fair Wednesday on the Northwest campus.
“If you’re an ag student, looking to be an ag major, and you put on your resume that you drive a school bus, and you apply at some school looking for an ag teacher, you’re right in the door,” he said snapping his fingers.
Activities tend to be where it becomes most difficult to schedule drivers, Farnan explained. With many trips scheduled, some days he’s literally had to tell the activities director that he doesn’t have a way to get a team to a game.
The answer to that tends to be pushing the game a few hours, or rescheduling it altogether. Farnan said that because Jarnik has 11 different contracts in northwest Missouri, they could sometimes call on another location to provide a driver. And while he will resort to that if necessary, it would be far better to have people locally.
“(We’ve) been dealt a crappy hand for the last two years, since COVID hit, actually before, it seems since COVID it’s getting worse,” he said. “… If you know somebody that’s out there, that incentive would go for anybody, that’s still a $1,000 referral.”
For more information or to apply for a job call 660-562-3663 or visit the Jarnik online at jarnikbusesinc.com/team.