MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville R-II Board of Education will receive assistance in its search for a superintendent from the Missouri School Boards Association thanks to an agreement it approved at its regular board meeting held Sept. 15.
The goal is to have a new superintendent hired for the 2022-2023 academic year before the end of the 2021 calendar year.
In previous searches, the school district has utilized MSBA, which conducts a great deal of the initial leg work and screens candidates who apply using criteria provided by the school board. MSBA then provides the board with a list of qualified candidates to be interviewed at a later date of the board of education.
In other board news, the Missouri legislature changed state statutes applicable to school board candidate filing. For the upcoming cycle filing now begins earlier, ends earlier and is for a shorter period of time. The filing period for those interested in filing as a candidate for the April 2022 openings on the board begins at 8 a.m., Dec. 7, 2021, and ends at 5 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2021.
In regard to quarantine attendance, Superintendent Becky Albrecht informed the board that the district will use the option related to its AMI plan. This will allow students out of school on a quarantine to be counted present as long as they complete assigned work within 24 hours of the due date unless too sick to complete work. In that case, time to make up the assignment would be extended. If completed within the extension, students will be counted present. If work is not completed within the extension, students will be counted absent.
Albrecht also told the board that the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education recently announced that in the near future it will again approve candidates for substitute teaching certificates with fewer than 60 college credits if the individuals successfully complete the DESE online course which is 20 hours of dedicated training.
In attendance at the meeting were numerous teaching students from Northwest Missouri State University along with departmental advisor Jill Baker to observe how a school board meeting takes place. Board members took part in a brief question and answer period with the students.
The board also approved adding line items to the budget for high school cheer and dance teams travel.
During a special meeting of the board of education on Aug. 31, the board approved adding a part-time position in the district to serve as a resource for any non-English speaking students.
Personnel
Resignations
- Ashley Clark, paraprofessional at early childhood center, effective Sept. 14.
Recommendations for employment
- Paige West, youth development worker
- Aryon Fergeson, paraprofessional at elementary school
- Connie McMichael, evening custodian at high school
- Shelby Marriott, paraprofessional at middle school
- Ruth Boettner, study skills - language acquisition at middle school