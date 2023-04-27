MARYVILLE, Mo. — At last week’s meeting, the Maryville R-II Board of Education approved a short-term investment adviser to manage the school district’s short-term investments.
After some discussion, board members approved a short-term investment plan from Southern Bank, BTC Capital Management.
Superintendent Logan Lightfoot told board members that he feels confident in recommending Southern Bank because of its extensive portfolio in working with public schools and municipalities, while also providing local support.
He interviewed three different financial institutions and determined that this group best meets the needs and goals of the district.
“They offer an investment strategy that allows for some liquidity if needed, and also offer a low management fee for services (management fee of .25% of cash on hand, annualized),” he wrote in a letter to board members.
According to a sample portfolio structure presented to board members, the first round of investment involves the district investing $10 million for three months to see a gross return on capital of $128,500, before fees.
“Overall, this is a strategy I feel will strengthen the financial position of the district,” Lightfoot wrote. “We are taking the approach of utilizing federally-backed bonds and securities because of their security, as well as their liquidity, in the case we needed to draw out our cash.”
Board member JR Kurz asked if there was any reason the district might need to access those funds during the three-month time period. Lightfoot said no, and explained that with this plan all investments are 100 percent liquid in case the district needs the cash prior to bond maturities.
“The rates are great … the fees are competitive,” Kurz, who is a financial adviser with Edward Jones, said. “The only concern is making sure that we are not going to need to get to the funds.”
He also suggested reviewing the plan every few years, to make certain the district is getting the best return on its funds.
Lightfoot told board members that Southern’s adviser plans to work directly with board treasurer Mindy Scadden and himself on a biweekly basis to determine the trajectory of the district’s short-term investments and overall look of the portfolio.
Should all go according to plan, after those three months, the district plans to invest $7 million for a nine-month time period. All told, the bank estimated in its sample a return of $385,750 gross return on capital before fees for the 12-month period.
The board voted 5-1, with new member Isaiah Korthanke voting against.
“I don’t know if I’m quite comfortable voting yes,” he said. Despite attending several R-II board meetings prior to being elected and sworn in, this meeting was Korthanke’s first as a board member and he hadn’t had time yet to look over the material, he said.
Kurz said every month it’s tens of thousands of dollars the district could make and he believed it to be “absolutely” safe.
“I think it makes sense,” he told the board.
Board reorganizes
R-II Board Secretary Lesley Schulte swore in returning board member Kelley Baldwin, and new board members Isaiah Korthanke and Dale Baker.
Board member Josh McKim was reelected as president and because of that no bank authorization resolution was necessary.
Baldwin was elected vice president and as Missouri School Boards’ Association alternate.
Board member Traci Westfall was named 2023-2024 representative on the district’s Fraud Risk Committee.
Other Maryville R-II news
- Board members approved the 2023-2024 Northwest Technical School Building Trades class project, a welcome center at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
- In other NTS news, Director Jeremy Ingraham reported that NTS had seven students who made it to the state SkillsUSA contest with four medaling and three students on the welding and fabrication team headed to national contest in June in Atlanta, Georgia. “We had success in all programs with students competing in their CTSO’s (Career and Technical Student Organizations),” he wrote. State qualifiers were: Lily Hansen, Maryville; Mia Roush, Maryville; Lance Albernap, Worth County; Marshall Johnson, Worth County; and Camden Beck, South Nodaway. State champions in a team competition and heading to nationals for welding fabrication are: Coner Gladstone, Jefferson; Blake Hayworth and Eli Canton, of Mound City.
- The board approved a resolution adopting the Nodaway County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan. Lightfoot explained that should a natural disaster be declared, the school would be able to access SEMA and FEMA funding, but only if it passes the resolution to be a part of the plan.
- Board members authorized Lightfoot and Adam Townsend, supervisor of buildings and grounds, to open concrete bids on Thursday and award the lowest bid from an acceptable bidder.
- The board held a first reading of several MSBA policies. Since new members were sworn in, Lightfoot wanted to give them an opportunity to read the policies before voting.
- With regard to personnel, the board approved adding an assistant dance coach position at the high school and a math interventionist at the middle school. The board also approved the 2023-2024 extra duty groups. He said there were no changes in the groupings from last year.