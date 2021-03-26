MARYVILLE, Mo. — Teachers and staff will receive a boost to their salaries next school year after the Maryville R-II Board of Education unanimously approved a 2.9 percent raise during its regular meeting on Wednesday, March 17 at the district office.
Certified staff will gain an additional $1,000 per year, which will bring the base rate to $35,500, with a proportional amount being added to other professional salary schedules. General support staff will receive a 25 cent per hour raise to bring the Group II rate up to $12.25 per hour with no changes made to substitute rates.
“I think it’s important to pay our people,” Maryville Superintendent Becky Albrecht said.
The raises, according to Albrecht, will help bring district salaries closer to those of fellow Midland Empire Conference member schools.
“I don’t think we pay them enough, but we do what we can,” Albrecht said.
The total economic impact to the school district for the 2021-2022 academic year is estimated to be $353,304.00 ($294,080 for certified staff and $59,224.00 for support staff) which includes benefits and staff movement. However, Albrecht stated that the estimate is higher than what the final total will actually end up being due to hiring less experienced staff for some positions and elimination of positions at the elementary level. Also, a portion of the additional monies is due to other staff’s movement on the salary schedule for years of experience. The district is paying for a portion of the raises with $146,000.00 coming from additional wind farm revenues.
The board also approved rate changes for employee health insurance with Blue Cross/Blue Shield. The district will see a rate hike of 7.5 percent, which equates to an increase of $46.86 per month for the employee base plan, with an overall extra cost of $118,213.72 to the district. There will be no changes to the employee benefits.
High school teacher Heather Stoecklein was recognized as the district’s Teacher of the Year. Stoecklein brought freshman Julia Poynter, who gave a Project Lead The Way presentation to the board. Also recognized by the school board were outgoing members Elaine Wilson, 14 years, and Frank Grispino, nine years, for their service to the district.
Assistant Superintendent Steve Klotz spoke to the board about a possible partnership with the Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association on introducing a new program to provide an opportunity for the district to offer locally grown beef through its food service program and concession stands.
“The upside is that we get to (have) locally grown cattle, and work with local farmers and market that,” Klotz told the board. “Its a win-win for everyone involved.”
Other district notes
- The balance of all funds for the district were at $14,229,714.22 as of Feb. 28.
- Maryville’s MSHSAA activity programs participation rate is 65 percent.
- Approximately more than 70 percent of staff have at least received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Personnel
Resignations
- Quentin Albrecht, high school girls basketball head coach
- Trayond Taylor, high school boys basketball assistant coach, effective March 17, 2021
- Sarah Jeter, high school volleyball assistant coach, effective May 21, 2021
- Gary Troncin, high school evening custodian at high school, effective June 30, 2021
- LaRue Allee, elementary school special education teacher, effective at end of the school year
Reassignments
- Kelly Obley, high school girls basketball head coach, effective 2021-2022 school year
- Taylor Deen, counselor with extended contract, effective 2021-2022 school year
- Erin Pohren, parent educator, effective 2021-2022 school year
- Amy Skidmore, special education teacher at early childhood center, effective 2021-2022 school year
Recommendations for employment
- Trey Kothe, high school special education teacher, effective 2021-2022 school year
- Treva Tharnish, high school math teacher at the high school, effective 2021-2022 school year
- Amanda Haile, AEL director, effective 2021-2022 school year
- Lori Tally, Adult Education director, effective 2021-2022 school year
- Kim Walker, 2021 summer school administrator for grades K-8