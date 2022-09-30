Maryville High School building (copy)
Maryville High School is shown. During its most recent meeting, the R-II Board of Education approved Superintendent Logan Lightfoot to begin negotiations with Incite Design Studio of Kansas City for long-range planning architecture services.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville R-II Board of Education gave the green light to move forward on the greenhouse project as well as an authorization to enter into negotiations for architecture services for long-range facilities planning during its monthly meeting on Sep. 21.

In regard to the greenhouse project, the board awarded the contract to Stuppy Inc. of Kansas City with the company’s bid of $164,500. It was the only bid the district received.

