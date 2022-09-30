MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville R-II Board of Education gave the green light to move forward on the greenhouse project as well as an authorization to enter into negotiations for architecture services for long-range facilities planning during its monthly meeting on Sep. 21.
In regard to the greenhouse project, the board awarded the contract to Stuppy Inc. of Kansas City with the company’s bid of $164,500. It was the only bid the district received.
Superintendent Logan Lightfoot told the board that he has no concerns with the bid.
“This particular company does a majority if not all of the greenhouses in Missouri,” he said.
Work on the greenhouse should begin shortly, according to school officials. The district is in the process of obtaining grants to help offset the cost.
The board also approved Lightfoot to begin negotiations with Incite Design Studio of Kansas City for long-range planning architecture services.
“Incite Design will do a great job,” Lightfoot said. “Their experience with our particular school district and with Missouri school districts in general (coupled) with their ability to engage not only with the public but our teachers, students and staff, I really feel like they will deliver us a really good plan.”
Incite Design, which was one of three firms to submit qualifications, has previously worked with the school district on projects such as the FEMA gym and the performing arts center.
Additionally during last week’s meeting, the board approved adding a paraprofessional at the elementary school as well as a part-time reading interventionist at the middle school.
The board also approved a resolution authorizing participation in the Missouri Capital Asset Advantage Treasury (MOCAAT) Program and the MOCAAT Form of Instrument of Adoption.
“I would like to work with them a lot this year in terms of our funds and resources and maximizing those and taking a look to see what we might do,” Lightfoot told the board.
Lightfoot provided the board with an example of how MOCAAT may help the district by looking at salaries for certified and non-certified staff.
Lightfoot announced that school board candidate filing for open positions will take place from 8 a.m. on Dec. 6 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 27 for the April 2023 elections.
Assistant Superintendent Steve Klotz reported that a local Kiwanis Club was disbanding and had funds remaining and donated $1,500 to the educational foundation for teacher mini-grants and an additional $1,500 to offset student negative lunch balances.
High School Principal Thom Alvarez reported that the high school was named by greatschools.org as being one of the top 1,500 schools as being excellent in preparing students for college. It is the fifth straight year that Maryville High School has received the College Success Award from the organization.
The school district received a donation of items from Tucker Peve. The items donated were football helmets from the Kansas City Chiefs and Northwest Missouri State, as well as an autographed cleat from Juan Thornhill and a Mecole Hardman practice hooded sweatshirt, both of the Chiefs.
- Tim Gilham - Instrumental Music Director at the high school and middle school; Musical Pit Band Director at high school; extra duty Instrumental Music Director at high school and middle school, effective June 30, 2023
- Diana Spire - paraprofessional at learning center, effective Dec. 21
Recommendations for Employment
- Holly Kerwin - paraprofessional at elementary school, effective Sep. 6
- Kristi Novak - part-time reading interventionist at middle school, effective Sep. 22
- Kevin Crooks - youth development worker, effective Sep. 22
- Emily Yocom - youth development worker, effective Sep. 27