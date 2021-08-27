MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville R-II Board of Education approved its tax rate and an updated budget for the 2021-2022 school year during its Aug. 18 meeting.
The tax rate is set at $5.0456 per $100 assessed valuation, which is nearly a nickel lower than last year. However, with a 7.62 percent increase in assessed valuation, the school district will see additional revenues of $14,942,973.
In other financial decisions, the board approved the 2021-2022 budget projected to leave the district $556,019.92 in the black, which the budget notes is more than usual and more than expected in the spring due to additional revenue from the White Cloud Wind Project in south Nodaway County and the resulting increase in assessed valuation.
This year’s budget totals $21,620,566.35 with total expenditures being estimated to be $21,064,546.43.
The updated budget also includes teacher and staff compensation resolutions. The board approved a resolution to compensate staff for additional extra duties by extending salaried teacher and educational support staff workdays by 30 minutes and providing those select staff with a $1,500 stipend for the school year to be paid over the course of each semester. The reason for the increased work day to supervise students in their rooms due to COVID precautions.
“We’re asking our teachers to get here earlier in the day to supervise those students in their rooms and I think it’s only fair that we compensate them for the extra time that we require,” Superintendent Becky Albrecht said.
The district also voted to pay a $500 stipend to all staff to participate in a book study during non-contracted time and come up with an action plan to put something into place to improve their workplace.
Revisions to the 2021-2022 support staff salary schedules were approved with an increase of 75 cents per hour for support staff.
The budget also includes several capital projects including concrete replacement, LED light upgrades, installation of exhaust and ceiling fans, HVAC units, modernization of facilities, renovation of multipurpose building, football scoreboard, high school lockers, as well as interior and exterior paint.
The budget, in its entirety, is available on the district’s website.
Safe Return to School
During the meeting, Albrecht informed the board of measures the district is implementing as part of the Safe Return to School plan. Some of those include asking staff and students to screen themselves at home and if they feel any symptoms to stay home. The fever restriction has been changed from 72 hours to 24 hours, some social distancing that isn’t disruptive to the school day will be continued, as well as continued cleaning/sanitation in all buildings and asking visitors to call ahead and ask for an appointment.
“We want to work with people, we want to be in school, we want to have school as normal as possible,” Albrecht said. “We also feel it is our responsibility to take some precautions to try and keep kids in school.”
The district’s updated website and mobile device application are currently up and running and in use.
Other news
- The board was also updated about food service, in particular the district receiving its first beef from the Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association and the booster club preparing to receive its beef.
- Erin Allen addressed the board as a concerned patron of the district referencing the close contact policies in regards to a recent COVID-19 communication concerning close contact guidelines from the superintendent to parents.
- The board recognized Vickie Kling, food service manager at Eugene Field Elementary School, who retired following her 36 years of service to the district.
Personnel
Resignations
- Becky Albrecht, superintendent, effective June 30, 2022
- Vickie Kling, food service manager at elementary school, effective Aug. 9
- Nina Wiederholt, adult education and literacy teacher, effective July 29
- Blake Schreck, seasonal maintenance, effective July 30
- Faith Earley, youth development worker at the elementary school, effective Aug. 9
Recommendations for Employment
- Lou Attouche, evening custodian at high school, effective Aug. 19
- Elizabeth Straub, paraprofessional at elementary school, effective Aug. 24
- Waverley Brown, youth development worker effective Aug. 24
- Jessi Buerge, youth development worker effective Aug. 24
- Halie Engler, youth development worker effective Aug. 24
- Kaylee Jacobs, youth development worker effective Aug. 24
Extra Duty Assignment
- Phil Stone, volleyball assistant coach at high school