Thom Alvarez and Candace Boeh
Maryville High School Principal Thom Alvarez gestures to Candace Boeh at Monday’s R-II Board of Education meeting when the two presented information about Nucor donating $25,000 for a trailer to provide a food truck service.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville R-II School District received a clean audit from Westbrook & Co. P.C., and during the Board of Education’s meeting Monday night, it was approved with no recommendations.

Mandy Kaullen, with Westbrook & Co., told the board that expenditures for the year totaled around $25.6 million with general revenues of around $22.4 million.

