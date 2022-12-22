MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville R-II School District received a clean audit from Westbrook & Co. P.C., and during the Board of Education’s meeting Monday night, it was approved with no recommendations.
Mandy Kaullen, with Westbrook & Co., told the board that expenditures for the year totaled around $25.6 million with general revenues of around $22.4 million.
She then drew the board’s attention to the district reserve percentage of 43.53 percent, noting that it is continuing to increase, which she said is occurring in many school districts across the region and country from multiple rounds of extra federal funding such as ESSER funds and American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“It was a really clean audit and I really enjoyed working with Mindy (Scadden) and her team,” said Kaullen. “We look at new things every year, but the district is really efficient and Mindy was great about having documentation and getting information to us, so we don’t have any other recommendations or any new recommendations this year.”
Spotlight
During the monthly spotlight, Candace Boeh told board members that Nucor donated $25,000 to the special education program at the high school to help with Spoofy Beans and the purchase of a trailer/food truck service.
“I wish Nucor could be here today, this is all because of them,” she said. “… They have been incredible.”
Last spring, Nucor started having Spoofy Beans provide drinks and snacks each month for employees. The company even provided the students with their own hardhats and Carhartt hoodie sweatshirts with both logos on it. The company previously donated $3,500 to purchase a smartboard for the 108 Classroom.
“It’s a great environment for us to learn and it’s safe,” Boeh said, while explaining how the partnership formed and continues to grow. “... It’s really improved our instruction and student engagement.”
She said they’re working to purchase the trailer, which will provide students with special needs in the community education and employment experience — a requirement for their post-graduation plans.
“Really we’re doing what big schools in the city could do, because of people like Nucor,” she said.
Alvarez said that they’re currently using district-owned Suburbans, and that this new trailer will really help smooth out that setup and travel process.
“They’ll be able to provide it to so many more places and kind of diversify what they are able to do,” he said. “It’s really neat.”
Boeh expressed that Nucor has really been a good place for her classroom with more males than females. With mostly female instructors, she said “they crave that male role model. … They really can relate to the guys on the line. … Or they can see themselves doing that blue-collar job.”
She then played for the board a short video created by Chloe Nielson and Gracen Arnold to show when Nucor representatives visited the classroom. Students in the 108 Classroom spoke directly to the camera about their enjoyment of what they do and expressed their thanks to the company “for being a friend.”
“I would also like to add, that as much as Nucor does for us, they’re only responding to the great work that the SPED department at the high school does,” Alvarez said. “It’s through their hard work and dedication that make things like this possible for our kids.”
Other news
- The board selected Halle Wilson as the district’s nominee for the Missouri School Boards’ Association Belcher Scholarship and awarded Wilson a $250 scholarship from the district.
- The board approved a bid of $340,000 from Tim and Judy Norris for the 2021-2022 Building Trades house located at 710 Peaceful Way. It was the only bid received for the house.
- Board members held the first reading of the 2023-2024 school calendar. Assistant Superintendent Steve Klotz said the district is looking to adjust districtwide minimum hours from 6.3 instructional hours per day to 6.7. The middle school is currently at 6.75, Eugene Field Elementary is at 6.3 and the high school is at 6.35. “Which means we’re going to be over the 1,044 threshold in an amount that allows us to have some flexibility,” he said. This is just a first draft and some things with transportation and staff hours are still being finalized.
- The Summer Journey plan is not finalized, but Superintendent Logan Lightfoot said the district does have a contract and the actual dates and session length are part of the overall school calendar which has yet to be approved. Tentatively, the session would begin May 30 and end June 23 with each day being 8 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. — offering seven hours of instructional time.
- Klotz told the board that because the Missouri General Assembly passed legislation last session impacting water lead tests, the district is working with maintenance to test at least 25 percent of its drinking outlets by fall 2024. According to his report, there are very specific steps required for testing and the district is working to identify the best procedure.
- Superintendent Lightfoot talked to the board about the Long Range Facilities Plan and how he is planning to ask Aaron Harte, lead architect for the district plan, to present the team’s findings at the regular board meeting set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The district is still planning how best to provide opportunities for community input.
- Maryville Middle School Principal Kevin Pitts told the board that his building has received several donations from staff and generous patrons of the community to help families during the holidays. The school will provide food and gifts for the families of several students. “It’s a blessing to have people so willing to give and it also helps our students have a better holiday,” he wrote in his report.
Personnel
Resignations
- Michelle Corson, Foreign lang./French and gifted teacher, effective at the end of the 2022-2023 school year
- Dennis Vinzant, English teacher at high school, effective at the end of the 2022-2023 school year
- James Thieman, eighth grade social studies teacher; summer strength coach; seventh grade head football coach at middle school; effective at the end of the 2022-2023 school year
- Shalena Holtman, paraprofessional at elementary school, effective Dec. 21, 2022
- Bailey Bloss, paraprofessional at elementary school, effective Dec. 16, 2022
- Janara Sims, sixth grade social studies teacher, effective at the end of the 2022-2023 school year
- Kenna Parman, administrative assistant; Board of Education secretary; effective March 31, 2023
- Sammey Bunch, paraprofessional and softball head coach at high school, effective December 31, 2022
Reassignments
- Jamie Ball, 2022/23 middle school track assistant coach, reassigned to 2022-2023 middle school track head coach
- Kate Lydon, 2022/23 middle school assistant principal, reassigned to 2023-2024 middle school principal
- Benoit Gauthier, 2022/23 instrumental music assistant director, reassigned 2023-2024 instrumental music director at middle/high school; extra duty instrumental music director at middle/high school
Recommendations for Employment
- Maverick McFarland, paraprofessional at elementary school and learning center, effective Jan. 3, 2023
- Adam Peak, evening custodian at high school, effective Jan. 3, 2023
Extra Duty Assignment
- Matt Houchin, 2022/23 high school track assistant coach at high school