MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville R-II Board of Education approved professional land surveying services from Midland Surveying during its meeting last week at the district’s central office.
A part of the district’s long-range planning, the survey option approved by the board will focus on the area south of the high school and Northwest Technical School.
At a cost of $13,840, the survey plans to find and locate positions including buildings, pavement edges, bleachers, individual trees or tree clusters and more.
Representatives from Incite Design have been working with the district and have been gathering information all year to include in the district’s decision-making process regarding a long-range plan. Discussion of how to best utilize the area south of the NTS greenhouse has centered around a potential east-west road connecting the road around the east side of the school to the west side of the NTS building.
Summer school
Board members discussed this year’s “Summer Journey,” provided for the sixth year by Catapult Learning for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Summer school will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:20 p.m starting Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 23 at Eugene Field Elementary School.
“Summer Journey” provides morning instruction in the areas of reading, language arts, math, science and social studies, according to meeting minutes. Afternoon classes include art, music, STEM, movement and discovery.
The summer school program also offers an incentives program. Students who attend daily, have a positive attitude and work hard to improve their achievement will be eligible for daily prizes, as well as a grand prize on the final day. Students with outstanding attendance will be rewarded with gift cards ranging from $50 to $100.
Enrollment packets went home with students on Friday, March 17. According to meeting documents, the district is anticipating 350-plus students to participate in the program. Enrollment will be extended to surrounding schools/districts, though R-II students will receive priority placement.
Students enrolled by May 1 will receive a “Summer Journey” spot. Students enrolled after that date will be placed on a waiting list and admitted as space allows.
Transportation will be available to students in the Maryville R-II school district who qualify for transportation during the regular school year, though routes may vary.
School breakfast is optional and lunch may be purchased. The school district will provide before- and after-school care through its GO program. Cost of the program is $60 per child for the entire summer. This includes mornings 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. and afternoons 3:20 to 5:30 p.m.
In April, Assistant Principal Kim Walker plans to bring the board a first round of teacher hires, based on enrollment.
Other news
- The board approved a 2023-2024 transportation contract and addendum with Jarnik Bus Company, of King City, at an annual cost of $535,218.82, which is just over $13,000 more than the current school year’s cost. According to a report from Assistant Superintendent Steve Klotz, the district has been in close communication with the company as it has been working through a difficult situation after the recent death of Martin Farnan, onsite director for Jarnik. “I have worked closely with Martin for many years in his role and am deeply saddened by his loss,” Klotz wrote. “Martin was truly a man of many talents and was passionate about (the) Maryville School District. He will be greatly missed. I appreciate David Dredge, who has been a long-time driver, stepping in while we work through this loss.”
- The board approved the 2023-2024 calendar after its third reading during last week’s meeting. Superintendent Logan Lightfoot said in an email that the district was unable to add instructional minutes at the elementary level, as it had hoped, due to transportation issues. He said streamlining routing and bell schedules takes time. “On the bright side, we are in a much better position with bus drivers than we were in August, due to our local driver incentive program,” Lightfoot said. The first day of school is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 22. First semester ends 78 days later on Thursday, Dec. 21. After the holiday break, classes are scheduled to resume on Thursday, Jan. 4 and end 91 days later on Wednesday, May 22. The calendar schedules 169 student attendance days and 183 staff attendance days.
- Board members approved renewing the district’s health insurance rates from Arnold Insurance. While the district did see a 9.9 percent increase in rates across the three plans offered, Lightfoot told The Forum that it at first does seem high, but the final renewal rate dropped significantly after several negotiations took place. “This is our second year of a rate increase, but for previous years, we saw little to no rate increases,” he said in an email. He further explained that the increases are dependent on the claim amounts and claim types the group has each year. The board will continue to pay 100 percent of the premium for qualifying employees on the base and the HSA plans. “This is a benefit that our employees find very valuable and our board would like to continue to support,” Lightfoot said.
- Board members approved the 2023-2024 staff salary schedules and extra duty groups.
- The board approved staffing changes to increase a part-time speech language pathologist position to full time; making the part-time special education position a full-time position; and adding one special assignment for a pilot virtual course-creating position paid per the district’s extra-duty schedule.
- Board members approved preschool and child care fees to include a $15 per quarter snack fee and $3,555 tuition per school year with nine monthly installments of $395.
- In order to swear in new board members within 14 days of the April 4 election, the board approved moving its April meeting to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 at the district central office.
- March is School Board Recognition Month and those serving were recognized for their service to the district, students and the community: Josh McKim, president - 7 years; Kelley Baldwin, vice president - 3 years; Mitch Coffelt - 1 year; Jason Haer - 15 years; JR Kurz - 2 years; Traci Westfall - 2 years and Sean Wiedmaier - 15 years.
- Board Secretary Kenna Parman was also recognized for 31 years of service to the board, as she will retire at the end of March.
Personnel
Resignations
- Kendra O’Riley, speech language pathologist, effective at the end of the 2022-2023 school year
- Ryan Haughey, auxiliary sponsor (Flags) at the high school, effective at the end of the 2022-2023 school year
- Sarah Walker, English teacher at the high school, effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year
- Kim Walker, assistant principal at elementary school, effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year
Reassignments
- Amy Wolf, sixth grade math at middle school, reassigned to 2023-2024 interventionist teacher at high school
- Jeanne Adwell, eighth grade reading at middle school reassigned to 2023-2024 English at high school
- Meghan Hersh, eighth grade language arts at middle school, reassigned to 2023-2024 eighth grade reading at middle school
- Sam Ferris, speech and debate head coach, reassigned to 2023-24 speech and debate assistant coach at high school
Recommendations for employment
- Nina Wiederholt, AEL Instructor with adult education, effective March 16, 2023
- Shannon Baker, 2023-24 special education teacher at middle school
- Tyler Nickerson, 2023-24 social studies teacher at high school
- Shelley Veer, building secretary at middle school effective April 17, 2023
- Robynn Mattson, 2023-24 Speech Language Pathologist at early childhood
- Emily Drescher, 2023-24 sixth grade math teacher at middle school
- Andaya Sparks, 2023-24 eighth grade language arts at middle school
- Genna Sarcione, paraprofessional at middle school effective March 28, 2023
- Sloane McAdams, youth development worker, starting effective March 20, 2023
Extra duty assignments
- Tyler Nickerson, 2023-24 wrestling head coach at high school
The board approved compensation for salaried positions to include:
- Steve Klotz, assistant superintendent
- Thom Alvarez, principal
- Phillip Pohren, principal
- Jeremy Ingraham, director of Northwest Technical School
- Brian O’Neal, The Learning Center director
- Laura Tobin, director of Early Childhood Education Center
- Brian Grow, assistant principal
- Craig Borey, special education director
- Mat Beu, activities/athletic director
- Amanda Haile, administrator
- Logan Lightfoot, superintendent
The board approved the renewal of director and coordinator position at NTS
- Amanda Haile, adult education and literacy director
- Lori Tally, adult education director