Maryville High School Building
FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville R-II Board of Education approved professional land surveying services from Midland Surveying during its meeting last week at the district’s central office.

A part of the district’s long-range planning, the survey option approved by the board will focus on the area south of the high school and Northwest Technical School.

