The Maryville R-II Board of Education is working on a long-range facilities plan.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Superintendent Logan Lightfoot told the Maryville R-II Board of Education at last week’s meeting that the district has started its long-range facilities plan and it could be brought to them by the April 2023 board meeting.

“It’s really an exciting time in our school,” said Lightfoot.

