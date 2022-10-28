MARYVILLE, Mo. — Superintendent Logan Lightfoot told the Maryville R-II Board of Education at last week’s meeting that the district has started its long-range facilities plan and it could be brought to them by the April 2023 board meeting.
“It’s really an exciting time in our school,” said Lightfoot.
He said a survey has already been sent out to staff members in all district buildings seeking some of their facility-related thoughts and concerns.
“We’ll do administrator and building leader interviews over the next couple weeks,” Lightfoot said, continuing that the district will perform building inspections in November.
After that, he said the district plans to open up for discussion with the public in December or January.
According to Lightfoot’s report, the district is looking at three broad areas to assess current facilities: Learning spaces, site safety and potential expansion.
Board member J.R. Kurz asked if there have been any surprises in the project up to this point. Lightfoot said, no, but that it’s pretty early in the process.
“I think once we start digging through those buildings we might hit a few,” he said.
Board member Traci Westfall asked if it seemed like the staff is generally excited about the possibilities.
“Generally, very,” Lightfoot said. “I kind of showed this to our middle school staffs, some of the things that our teachers might think is ‘little’ really aren’t. Some of the ‘little’ things are the things that I think will make our operations run smooth and really have a great impact on our kids.”
Building Trades
In unfinished business, the board approved setting a base bid of $360,000 for the 2021-2022 Building Trades house — located at 710 Peaceful Way in Maryville — declaring it surplus and authorized advertising it. Bids should be addressed to the Board of Education at 1501 S. Munn Ave. Maryville, MO 64468.
Lightfoot explained that, just as in years past, the board will accept sealed bids due by 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, a day before the board meeting. The bids will be opened and reviewed at the Administration Building in the conference room. An auction will immediately follow. Those who have bid the base will be allowed to take part proceeding at a minimum of $500 increments. The winning bid will be awarded at the regular board meeting set for 6 p.m. on Nov. 16.
The 2022-2023 Building Trades house project built in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity and located at Third and Saunders streets is moving forward, according to a report from Jeremy Ingraham, director of Northwest Technical School.
The report notes that the dirt work is complete, crawl space walls are poured and the flooring system is currently being completed.
“It’s a great start to the year,” he said. “It’s going well.”
Other news
- Lightfoot presented information on 2022 board candidate filing dates. Since changes by the Missouri General Assembly in 2021, school board candidate filing now begins earlier, ends earlier and is shorter. The filing period for the April 2023 election opens Tuesday, Dec. 6 and ends at 5 p.m. On Tuesday, Dec. 27.
- Board members approved language revisions to two policies from Missouri School Boards Association. One involved a number of specific lactation supports and accommodations. The second was revised to meet requirements of House Bill 432 regarding school districts’ seclusion and restraint policy.
- Maryville High School Principal Thom Alvarez told board members that the high school recently won the 2022 College Success Award from Greatschools.org. “It just highlights the ability of our students, how many go onto secondary or post-secondary education and then their success rate when they reach (college),” Alvarez said. “I think it’s a great tribute to our entire district in how well we prepare them for the next level.”
- Alvarez also noted in his report the school’s mass testing day saw 154 students take the ACT, 250 take the pre-ACT and 80 take the ASVAB at the high school on Oct. 18.
- The Marching Spoofhounds are working hard preparing for their trip in May to take part in the Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C.
Personnel
Resignations
- Kevin Pitts, principal at Maryville Middle School, effective July 31, 2023
Recommendations for Employment
- Thomas Kirchhamer, evening custodian at high school, effective Oct. 24