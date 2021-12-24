MARYVILLE, Mo. — In part due to a recent Missouri court case ruling and a review of current guidelines, the Maryville R-II Board of Education discussed possible policy changes during its monthly meeting on Dec. 15.
Superintendent Becky Albrecht reported to the school board that the district’s Safe Return and Continuity of Service Plan was recently reviewed, and she recommended and board members approved a minor change to the policy in regard to respiratory etiquette. The change to the plan added the sentence “Respiratory etiquette such as coughing into an elbow and/or covering the mouth when coughing will be taught and encouraged.”
The board further discussed the plan in regards to how the recent Cole County court case ruling concerning local health departments and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s letter impacted the district’s plan.
The district’s plan states that the “District will observe and honor the quarantine/isolation timeframes determined by the Nodaway County Health Department.”
After consultation with a committee that includes parents, students, teachers and administrators, Albrecht recommended that the district observe the quarantines that the health department puts into place.
“We are comfortable with still honoring quarantines as Nodaway County Health puts out with the idea that they are not quarantining nearly as many people because they are not contact tracing at school,” she told the board.
After board member discussion, it was agreed to continue with its current policy to observe quarantines/isolation timeframes determined by the health department.
Albrecht shared with the board some statistics in regards to quarantines to date in comparison to last school year. During the first semester last year, there were a 922 student quarantines, and in second semester, that number dropped to 107. This fall, as of the meeting date, there had been 926 quarantines. Albrecht further stated an additional 105 quarantines were avoided due to students being vaccinated.
In regard to actual verified positive cases of COVID-19, there were 82 positives among the student population last school year but there have now been more than 92 positive cases this current academic year. Staff members have seen similar numbers to last year.
Like many school districts, Maryville has been short-staffed due to the lack of available substitutes, and has had to scramble to fill those vacancies to ensure that students are supervised.
“We have been struggling and feeling that pain too,” Albrecht said.
The district has a contract for Summer Journeys for kindergarten through eighth grade for 2022 and discussions on exact calendar decisions are currently underway. The tentative plan is to have summer school from 8 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. to get maximum seven hours of instructional time. The course selections have been submitted for consideration. High school summer school classes are still being discussed.
Other news
- The board approved the addition of a special education instructor at the high school for the spring semester to assist students in regards to tutoring, mentoring and credit recapturing.
- The board also approved updated policies in regards to virtual course guidelines as well as a change to school board elections after a recent Missouri Supreme Court ruling. The election change states that if the total number of candidates does not exceed the number of open positions, then no election needs to be held unless there is a ballot issue before the voters.
- Lucas Klotz was selected as the district’s nominee for the MSBA Belcher Scholarship and awarded a $250 scholarship from the district.
Personnel
Resignations
- Justin Eiken, special education teacher at middle school and middle school assistant football coach, effective June 30, 2022
- Amadee Huck, special education teacher at early childhood center, effective June 30, 2022
- Allie Shields, second grade teacher at elementary school and middle school assistant volleyball coach, effective June 30, 2022
- Mackenzie Gydesen, softball assistant coach at the high school, effective at the end of the 2021/22 school year
- Melissa Campbell, middle school nurse, effective Dec. 21
- Kimberly Offutt, student council sponsor, effective May 20, 2022
- Rita Keith, teacher at learning center, effective June 30, 2022
Reassignments
- Hannah Wilmes, youth development worker, reassigned to lead youth development worker effective Jan. 5, 2022
- Rita Keith, 2021-22 teacher at learning center, reassigned to special education teacher at high school effective Jan. 3, 2022
Recommendation for Employment
- Matt Graham, 2022-23 auto mechanics teacher at tech school
Extra Duty Assignment
- Matt Graham, 2022-23 Skills USA sponsor