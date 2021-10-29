MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville R-II Board of Education will look at the possibility of constructing tennis courts on district property.
According to the agenda summary, the district’s Comprehensive School Improvement Plan calls for the development of a plan to host soccer and tennis matches at home on campus property. Currently, the school district uses tennis courts at Northwest Missouri State University and sometimes Beal Park. However, that arrangement puts the district at the mercy of others when it comes to scheduling practices and matches.
“One of our CSIP goals was to become more self-sufficient in all of the activities we offer and have facilities that support that,” Superintendent Becky Albrecht told the board during its regular monthly meeting on Oct. 20.
During that meeting, Albrecht suggested that the district should look into the feasibility of moving up the timetable for district tennis courts. The CSIP notes that the soccer and tennis facility additions could be part of a larger, comprehensive project that includes football, softball and baseball improvements as well. Such a plan would require committee work and professional assistance with planning and potential funding, perhaps through a bond issue, and would likely take 2-5 years.
Focusing on tennis first, however, could be initiated independently and on an accelerated timeframe, possibly within the next year.
“We probably are in position where we could look ahead … and do it ourselves budgetarily without the help of a bond issue,” Albrecht told the board. She singled out tennis “because it would be one of the lesser expenses of all those big projects.”
Albrecht reported that district leadership has done some preliminary background work, including having identified possibly three places on campus. After discussion, the board determined that more information is needed before any decision is made.
Social workers
In personnel news, board members voted to add two social worker positions, one each at the high school and the middle school, as Eugene Field Elementary already has one currently on staff.
Albrecht said that during the first quarter of the school year, the need for additional social workers has become obvious across the district as a whole.
“It has become more and more evident that we have more and more students struggling with social anxiety (and) mental/emotional health well-being,” she said. “I think that’s probably a given in a lot of schools everywhere. Students are struggling being back in the school environment.”
The superintendent stated that she believes it’s money well spent, and that the district already has monies allocated to address this issue.
“We are looking for someone that can work with students for social and emotional well-being, not typical academic guidance counseling,” she said.
Currently, according to the agenda summary prepared by Albrecht, there are not enough hours in the school day for guidance counselors and building administrators to deal with situations involving mental health issues in addition to their regular tasks.
“If you ask our administrators, they are spending so much time working one-on-one with distraught individuals that there is very little time to get into classes ... and work with kids just in general on academic issues,” she said.
Bond refunding
During the same meeting, the board approved a resolution for the issuance and sale of its General Obligation Refunding Bonds. The projections given to the board by LJ Hart & Company of St. Louis show a potential savings of approximately $740,000 for the school district.
The district, by rule, cannot officially refinance the bond and lock in the interest rates until Nov. 1. The bond currently has an interest rate of 2.99 percent with the new rate possibly dropping to as low as 1.09 percent, according to CPA Brad Wegman of LJ Hart & Company, a municipal bond underwriting firm frequently consulted by area school districts.
Including this refunding, Wegman informed the board that the district has saved approximately $4 million over the past decade through similar refundings and prepayments on bonds.
Other news
- Assistant Superintendent Steve Klotz reported to the board that the school district received 550 new Chromebooks recently using federal funds. The new Chromebooks will help the district during its state testing process to not have to reallocate devices from other areas.
- Albrecht reported that notes from the recent state board of education meeting indicated substitute teacher certifications have been expedited permanently, with the new process beginning in November.“Hopefully we will have some people who will go through that training and become certified (substitutes),” she said. “We need kids supervised because we do have teachers who have to be gone and we don’t have a lot of people.”
Personnel
Resignations
- Jordan Spire, paraprofessional at elementary school, effective Oct. 11
- Steve Holtman, auto mechanics teacher and Skills USA sponsor at tech school, effective June 30, 2022
Recommendations for employment
- Gabby Argo, paraprofessional at early childhood center, effective Oct. 25,
- Adrean Eskew, 2021-22 boys basketball assistant coach at high school
- Elizabeth Straub, 2021-22 track head coach at middle school.