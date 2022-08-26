MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville R-II Board of Education set its tax levy and 2022-2023 budget at its Aug. 17 meeting.
With no members of the community at the public hearing to discuss the tax levy, the board opened the regular meeting and approved this year’s tax levy at $5.0232 per $100 assessed valuation, which is just $.0224 cents lower than last year’s rate. That includes an incidental fund levy of $4.1133, a capital projects levy of $0.1199 and a debt service levy of $0.7900.
The district’s assessed valuation increased $10,361,434 to a total of $221,300,597, according to the superintendent’s budget message.
“We had a nice growth on our assessed valuation, we were up just slightly under 5 percent: 4.2 percent or so growth,” said Superintendent Logan Lightfoot. “…Once we get everything turned in to the state auditor, there’s not a whole lot of adjusting that we do.”
He said it looks like the district is on track with its levy and budget.
“So we are looking at a tax cut, is what you’re saying,” board president Josh McKim said.
In other financial business, the board approved the 2022-2023 budget that is projected to leave the district in the black by $657,410. This year’s projected total revenue is $23,971,173.61. This year’s projected expenditures total 23,313,763.64.
Lightfoot wrote in his budget that this balance is more than usual and more than expected because of a few additional and/or enhanced sources of revenue such as three ESSER grants and the wind farm project located in the southern part of the district.
“In terms of our funds, we’ve got strong balances,” Lightfoot said. “I really do anticipate this year, just in terms of what our goals are, I feel like this budget is going to support everything we’re wanting to do academically with our programming and really start to look at our needs for our facilities. … I think this budget does address that.”
The budget, in its entirety, is available on the district’s website.
Superintendent’s report
Lightfoot submitted his report to the board noting that district enrollment increased slightly from last year to 1,430 students. Attendance at each school is as follows: Maryville Early Childhood Center – 152, Eugene Field Elementary School – 326, Maryville Middle School - 451 and Maryville High School - 501.
He lists four superintendent areas of focus he and the board discussed during a July board retreat:
Work with all stakeholders to develop a long-range facilities plan
Develop working partnership with university and/or business community to build on/provide new educational programming opportunities for MR-II students
Create programs and districtwide strategies to retain staff
Build relationships with community members, local media and community organizations in order to further the mission and celebrate the accomplishments of Maryville R-II
Later in the meeting Lightfoot discussed the need for a districtwide long-range facility improvement plan.
“We have places where we’re strong with our facilities, in our grounds,” he said. “We have some areas that we want to improve. We have some areas where we might want to grow in. I think at this point, where we’re at it’s a good time to bring in some experts.”
He explained that he would like to talk to community members, staff and students to help put together a long-range plan.
“I think there’s some really qualified and good folks out there that can do a really good job for us,” Lightfoot said.
He plans to advertise a request for qualifications for architectural and engineering services and then bring information back to the board next month.
District administrators
District administrators each reported their support for custodial staff throughout the district and the board for approving a full week of professional development at the beginning of the year.
Many noted that teachers appreciated the paid time to set up their rooms and attend trainings and meetings to help prepare for the school year. With a lot of new faces in the district this year, it was helpful.
Laura Tobin, new director of the MECC, noted that each and every one of the people in the room had been a help to her at some point during her transition into the position.
Philp Pohren, EFE principal, said his building had HVAC work done; so custodial staff not only cleaned it after summer school, but then again after that work was completed.
“Hot summers and cold winters will be much more comfortable now,” he wrote in his report.
High school Principal Thom Alvarez thanked the high school custodial staff as well. He noted that during the summer’s asbestos abatement, custodial staff was not able to get started with their regular summer work. The delay pushed them, but “they have done a great job preparing the high school for the start of the year,” he wrote in his report.
He also thanked Adam Townsend, building and grounds supervisor for his and his crew’s work.
“They spent a lot of time at MHS this summer and have done a great job,” he wrote.
Jeremy Ingraham, director of Northwest Technical School, noted in his report that the school has 600 students enrolled for the year, with 511 of them coming from Maryville High School, 87 from area schools and two adults.
Other news
- With regard to the salary schedule discussion, Lightfoot said the district found it necessary to increase some of the official and referee pay for the district just to stay competitive with more urban districts. Director of Activities Mat Beu told the board that football and volleyball officials pay rates increased significantly over the summer. Board members approved the increase to the salary schedule.