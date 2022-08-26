Maryville High School building (copy) (copy) (copy)
Maryville High School is shown recently. The Maryville R-II Board of Education set the district's tax levy and approved its annual budget at its most recent meeting.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville R-II Board of Education set its tax levy and 2022-2023 budget at its Aug. 17 meeting.

With no members of the community at the public hearing to discuss the tax levy, the board opened the regular meeting and approved this year’s tax levy at $5.0232 per $100 assessed valuation, which is just $.0224 cents lower than last year’s rate. That includes an incidental fund levy of $4.1133, a capital projects levy of $0.1199 and a debt service levy of $0.7900.

